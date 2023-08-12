Leonardo DiCaprio made a prank on James Cameron in ‘Titanic’ that could have ended badly: ‘I wanted to break his neck’

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most important and influential actors in the world of cinema. It was in the decade of the 90s that his acting career took off with a role in the movie ‘titanic‘. Is about one of the most watched and most successful films of the 1990s, produced by James Cameron. It unveiled big faces like Kate Winslet who played Rose DeWitt Bukater and Leonardo DiCaprio as Jack Dawson.

Is about one of the most famous love stories for fans and that it is based on true events that connect an upper-class woman with a young man. In addition, it talks about the sinking of the most famous ocean liner in the world.

A phenomenon that won 11 Oscars and it was a great effort for the actors. However, for the manager james cameron It was hard not only to hire him as a lead character, but also to endure a series of jokes during the months of production.

DiCaprio played pranks on his partner during the filming Kate Winslet and director Cameron himself. In fact, one of the most memorable jokes was “when”. the actor threw an ice cube at the director himself unexpectedly.

Apart from, the actor refused to participate in any scene where he had to get wet and in the water scenes, the situation is somewhat impossible. In fact, it occurred to the director that Leonardo was afraid of water, that he couldn’t swim, or that he wasn’t prepared for these types of sequences, as Nation World explains.

The situation that made the director I wanted to “wring his neck”. That’s not all, because Cameron revealed that DiCaprio “didn’t want to play the lead role, I had to persuade him to act in the film, I didn’t want to do it because I found it boring”, reports “Culture and Leisure”.