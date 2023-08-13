Leonardo DiCaprio snub that James Cameron couldn’t forgive: ‘He’s a brat’

A young James Cameron gives directions to Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio on the set of Titanic — Photo: @IMDB

More than two decades have passed since the premiere, and the shooting of the film titanic and the subsequent influence of James Cameron’s feature film continues to take center stage. Now, this is due to the fact that some of the director’s claims about Leonardo DiCaprio’s unprofessionalism have surfaced.about the attitude he had at the Oscars.

March 23, 1998 actor from survivor he did not attend the 70th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Awards in Hollywood, where Titanic won 11 statuettes, and his neglect, which in retrospect was a huge mistake, did not sit well with Cameron.

“What he did was not so much a shame for the film, but for all the people who cared and gave their all in this shoot,” he said in a dialogue with Rolling Stone magazine.

“He didn’t go for delivery and was like a spoiled punk, he texted me the day before and said ‘this is not what suits me bro'”— recalled the filmmaker.

While Representatives for the actor assured that his absence was due to the fact that he did not want to “overshadow the moment of Cameron, Kate Winslet and Gloria Stewart.”. Although it was never known why he didn’t attend the ceremony, the director of the movie that brought him fame didn’t like his attitude at all. Recall that at the casting stage, the actor and director had disagreements when DiCaprio believed he got the role of Jack Dawson without an audition.

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio as Rose and Jack in Titanic

When the actor met Cameron, certain that this was his role, he found another script. “There was a meeting with Leo, and then a screen test with him,” recalled Cameron. “The meeting was fun because I was sitting in my conference room waiting to meet the actor. When I look around, all the women in the office were there, they all wanted to meet Leo. It was a lot of fun.” The director said that the first meeting was positive and that DiCaprio “loved everyone”, so they asked him to come back for a reading with Winslet, which had already been booked. In this case, a tense situation arose.

Thanks to Titanic, Leonardo DiCaprio became the heartthrob of the moment, but James Cameron noted his arrogance.

“He came back a couple of days later and I had my camera ready to record video,” the director said. ‘He didn’t know I was going to audition, he thought it was another meeting to meet Kate, so I said, ‘OK, we’ll go to the next room and write some lines and I’m going to record them.’ And he said, “You mean I’ll have to read?” I said, “Yes,” and he said, “Oh, I don’t read.” I shook his hand and said, “Thank you for coming,” he continued.

“He immediately told me: “Wait, wait, wait. If I don’t read will I not get the role? So simple?” And I said, “Yeah, come on! This is a giant film that will take me two years of my life, while you will be working on five other projects while I work in post-production.”. That’s why I’m not going to screw up and make the wrong casting decision so you either read on or you don’t get the part,” the Avatar director said.

Once the interdict had been overcome, DiCaprio agreed to read the lines of dialogue, albeit with annoyance: “It came, and it was as if every ounce of his entire being had a negative meaning for the moment, until I said ‘Act.’ Then he became Jack,” the director explained. “Kate lit up and they made a scene. The dark clouds parted and a shaft of sunlight fell and caught Jack. I said, “Okay. He is the one.”

In February of this year, the director spoke to LA NACION on the occasion of the film’s new anniversary and reminisced about those unforgettable shoots. “I clearly remember the process of making the film, the great design, the building of the ship, everything to do with the scale of the production. But I also remember a beautiful kiss on the nose, an episode in which we were lucky, because what you see on the screen is a real sunset. It is impossible to forget how much we had to do to move the film forward so that it could climb to the top, ”he said.

He also detailed how he lived through the premiere over 25 years ago. “The premiere was a miracle. The goal was for the film to exceed all expectations, and that it was able to achieve that was remarkable. I remember everything that happened at that time, not so much the awards and so on, but the fact that I was with the team at the premiere and, above all, when the film began to resonate with viewers around the world.. That was the wonderful part I’m talking about. Except, titanic I switch. Because I became interested in this story to make a film, I could never let it go,” he told the medium.

