Life of Zakharyan in 10 episodes

Arsen Zakharyan (Samara, Russia, 2003) could become one of the biggest hits of the summer at Real Madrid and in the League. Following Barcelona and Real Madrid over the years, the talent of this precocious football player is beyond doubt, although his last season in the Russian premiere, not so successful, somewhat cooled the mood of the great European players. Now he has a foot and a half at Real Madrid, and at Anoeta they hope to complete difficult negotiations with his Dynamo Moscow club as soon as possible. Here are 10 curiosities about the life, miracles and career of this Russian-born Armenian or this Russian from Armenia.

1. His parents fled the war

Possible signing Arsen Zakharyan He has already raised some doubts among realist fans because of his Russian status after his country’s invasion of Ukraine. It is not easy for a football player to defend war, given that his parents fled from it. His parents, both Armenians, were forced to flee Nagorno-Karabakh in the mid-90s after a bloody war with Azerbaijan, while it was bloody. The family took refuge in the Russian city of Samara, the pearl of the Volga.

2. He does not take a position outside the EU due to Simutenkov’s decision.

Great Russian players played in the Spanish League, and the tsar was Valery Karpin, aix de la Real; but now, curiously, they are not. the last ones were Nikita Iosifovwho played a minute with Villarreal in January 2022, and the Russian-Spanish Cheryshev. And that since 2005, players from this country have been considered a community thanks to the verdict simutenkovissued by the Court of Justice of the European Union. Igor Simutenkov, who worked in Tenerife, asked to consider a community appeal against an agreement signed between the European Union and Russia in 1997, according to which EU member states are prohibited from treating legally employed Russian citizens unfavorably or discriminating against them on the basis of their nationality, in connection with with working conditions. La Real has already taken three non-EU spots. kubo, kindergarten And I brought.

3. His idol is Cristiano Ronaldo.

Zakharyan is very fond of football and from Russia he follows the English Premier League and other competitions such as the Spanish League a lot. In one of the interviews, he openly stated that his idol, thanks to his football abilities and fortitude, Cristiano Ronaldo. “I admire him as a football player and as a person, I love his confidence, his courage and his motivation to improve.” He also admits that he paid close attention to football. Kroos And Modricfrom Real Madrid to improve his football in midfield.

4. Rejection of the “Zenith”

There are moments when fate decisively determines the future of football players. His first coach Zakharyan, Vladimir Korolevcompared the midfielder wanted by Real Madrid with Antoine Griezmann. And the truth is that he experienced the same episode as the magician Macon. If at one time he was rejected by Lyon and other great French because of his obvious physical weakness, then the Russian at the age of 13 was called to the Zenith Academy in St. Petersburg, a giant from this country, to enter when he was only 1 year old. was 13 years old. After all, it was not so, which was a palpable blow to that boy, who also became stronger.

5. The war took him away from the Premier

Last year, Zakharyan He reached an agreement to move to Chelsea, who were persuaded to pay the €15 million his freedom had cost. The football player himself openly stated that he wanted to be blue: “I immediately said:“ Yes, I want to go see what happens, I want to try and maybe I can play right away. But his joy is in the well. The war in Ukraine and the sanctions imposed against Russia complicated the negotiations so much that in the end they broke down, despite the interest of all parties in their completion. La Real also faces many hurdles to be able to negotiate with Dynamo Moscow. Transfer payment terms (about 12 million euros plus variables) are a workhorse. The Russians want to keep some of their rights.

6 He Denied He Wanted To Change His Nationality

Armenians, as befits a rising star in Russia, demand Zakharyan as their own, because their parents have this nationality. In fact, in the former Caucasian Soviet Republic, he is compared to one of their great idols, Henrikh Mkhitaryanwho plays for Inter. In fact, when Arsen he could not go to Chelsea due to sanctions against Russia, there were rumors in Armenia that the football player had changed nationality, acquired a parental one and, finally, could be in a stronger league. The football player himself had to go out and deny it, although he is proud of his origins.

7. Bacterial tonsillitis robbed him of 200 euros

Zakharyan He beat various early development marks because he was able to showcase the best in his football from a very young age. He was, for example, the youngest scorer in the European under-21 team and the second to make his debut in the first team of Dynamo Moscow, after Smolov, with a total of 17 springs. All this deserved his inclusion, being almost a youth, in a preliminary list drawn up by Stanislav Cherchesovfor the adult Eurocup 2020. But all those dreams were shattered by an untimely bacterial tonsillitis that left him with no options.

8. Nominated for Golden Boy 2023 with Cho

Arsen Zakharyan is one of 100 nominees for the Golden Boy 2023 award, which honors the best player under 21 who stands out in Europe. Realist also appears in this list of footballers. Momo Cho next to the cracks Bellingham, music, mukoko, Gavi, Rico Lewis…Unfortunately, Zakharyan was excluded from the list of the prestigious Goal NXGN 2022 ranking, which distinguishes football prodigies born after 2003, due to their Russian citizenship and in retaliation for the war in Ukraine.

9. Learn English to be prepared

One of the main difficulties he will face Zakharyan If he signed with Real Madrid, it would be the language. Obviously, without leaving Russia, he does not speak Spanish, but he does not defend himself, at least not yet, with English. However, checking his tremendous evolution in recent years and his inevitable fate outside the prime minister of his country, Zakharyan He started learning English a few months ago to better protect himself abroad. There is an example in real life Karpin, khokhlov or even from Lithuanian Jankauskaswho learned Spanish very quickly.

10. Karpin made his debut in the national team

He will be asked when he will appear after the transfer window, but you do not need to be an experienced detective to take this into account. Roberto Olabe had a long conversation with Valery Karpin O Zakharyan. Karpin was a partner Hello with Real Madrid in the nineties and then hired by a Gasteiz player when he was appointed sporting director of the club astyazaran. And that’s what Karpinunforgettable for his time at Real Madrid on two superb stages, was a manager who made his debut for Zakharyan in the Russian national team at only 18 years old. He made his debut in the match against Croatia in Moscow (0:0) on September 1, 2021, playing as a left winger with miranchuk And Ionov.

read also