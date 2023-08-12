lifted a trophy simulating the World Cup

Malaria is over. Cristiano Ronaldo shouted the champion this Saturday for the first time in Saudi Arabia. Double from the Portuguese, who left the field on a stretcher, Al-Nasr beat Al-Hilal 2-1. in extra time and won the grand final Arab Club Championship. This is the 35th title for CR7, now accompanied by Sadio Mane and Marcelo Brozovic, who at 38 continue to make football history. Pearl: The trophy is a replica of the World Cup.

​Al-Nasr was supposed to win the duel, which was played at the King Fahd Stadium in Taif. The fact is that Michael opened the scoring after hitting his head after Malcolm’s cross at the beginning of the second half.

However, Jorge Jesus’ team couldn’t hold on to the result and Cristiano Ronaldo seemed to overcome the resistance of Al Owais, the goalkeeper who played and was a hero against Argentina in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

This goal of the Portuguese moved the game into extra time. CR7 had a very good chance as soon as extra time began, but Ali Al Bulaikhi made a save on the line to keep his goal from falling.

Far from resigned, the former Real Madrid star once again showed all her strength to capitalize on the rebound off the bar, headbutt and turn history around.

With seven minutes left in extra time, Cristiano Ronaldo was hit hard and left the field on a cart in obvious pain. At first it was perceived as a serious injury, but then things got better.

News in development