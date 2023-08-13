Ligue 1: PSG v Lorient live today

Last minute of the match PSG – Lorient live:

Update

Good night everybody! first day league 1 and the first match of PSG was held in a tense atmosphere due to the case Kylian Mbappe. Team led Luis Enrique debut this season in the league against Lorient after an irregular pre-season in which beat Le Havre (2-0) and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors (0-3), lost to Cerezo Osaka (23) and Inter Milan (1-2) and drew 0 against Al Nasr from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Words of the President of the Paris Club, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, they opened a scandalous scene in a club where Mbappe is the protagonist. French Rift sent a letter in June in which he said that he had no intention of renewing his contract until 2025and since then internal war between board and player. Considering the player’s posture and real Madrid anticipating what would happen, Al-Khelaifi decided to split the player up with a group of players known as “undesirables” until his future was clear.

PSG’s position remains the same: either extend or leave I sold it this summer. Kylian Mbappe seems to want to continue with the French team this season, but judging by the way the board of directors is acting, they will be able to move on until August 31, the day the transfer market closes. Al-Khelaifi, due to what is happening, has strengthened the Parisian attack with several acquisitions: Asensio, Kang-Ying Lee, Gonzalo Ramos, Dembele… How will the Parc des Princes react to Kylian Mbappe, who will be in the stands? Let’s start!