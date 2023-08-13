Linda Yaccarino, when asked about the chaos in Elon Musk’s X, offers unreal answers

Gonzalo Jimenez

(CNN) Linda Yaccarino lives in a world of deception.

The Twitter/X frontwoman made a series of wild – and utterly ridiculous – claims on Thursday about the Elon Musk-owned company where she holds the title (at least on paper) as CEO, seemingly oblivious to the dismal state of affairs on the platform. in danger.

During a lengthy interview with CNBC’s Sara Eisen, Yaccarino described the bird’s former platform not only doing well but better positioned since the chaotic takeover and Musk’s rule.

Yaccarino spoke fantastically about Twitter, which has been struggling all summer with basic functions like displaying tweets and hosting live audio streams, announcing that the app will soon be diving into a world of seamless video chatting and messaging. hassle-free online payments.

The former head of advertising at NBCUniversal also successfully pretended that Twitter’s erratic rebranding to X was beautifully done, telling Eisen that it was a positive “liberation” for the company, not a half-hearted move that immediately turned thousands away. brand value. During the interview, he specifically referred to the posts on the platform as “tweets” rather than “Xs” or whatever they’re supposed to be called these days. oops!

X will auction off vintage Twitter memorabilia, from desk chairs to Ellen DeGeneres Oscars selfie frame

But perhaps even more ridiculous, Yaccarino’s claim came as Eisen pressed her about brand safety and hate speech appearing on the platform since Musk’s inauguration. Yaccarino, once considered a serious figure in the industry, candidly said that “99.9%” of the content posted on the platform is “healthy”.

“By all objective metrics,” Yaccarino told Eisen, “X is a much healthier and safer platform than it was a year ago.”

How?!?!

It is unclear what data Yaccarino was referring to. But a slew of studies by leading researchers over the past year have shown the exact opposite of what she confidently claimed. Organizations such as the Anti-Defamation League, Center to Counter Digital Hate, Institute for Strategic Dialogue, and other researchers have published their own reports that carry a similar message: hate speech is up, not down, under Musk.

Elon Musk appoints Linda Yaccarino, former president of NBCU Advertising, as new CEO of Twitter

As Yaccarino sat with Eisner, the respected security group Secure Community Network sent Musk an open letter warning that the rhetoric on its platform could “incite violence” against the Jewish community. “Hashtags like #holohoax and #killthejews continue to lead users to anti-Semitic and violent content,” the organization sternly warned, adding that the platform had “more work to do.”

Even the two specific examples Yaccarino pointed out to show positive experiences for advertisers were quickly shot down on Thursday. Yaccarino celebrated the marketing of his Coca-Cola and State Farm products on Twitter/X, highlighting the platform’s commitment to brand safety. But progressive watchdog Media Matters was quick to produce evidence showing that both Coca-Cola and State Farm ads were actually running alongside extremist and anti-vaccine material.

The reason for all the controversial content is clear. Under Musk’s guidance, the platform welcomed white nationalists, conspiracy theorists, anti-vaccine activists and other extremists with open arms. Musk, who rarely encounters a conspiracy theory he doesn’t buy, has also empowered these nasty users by gleefully promoting their content on his website for a monthly fee of $8.

In a recent and illustrative case, Musk reinstated an account promoting the QAnon conspiracy theory that was banned for posting images of child sexual abuse. The user was later rewarded with a $2,400 payment from the platform’s ad revenue sharing program, according to a screenshot he posted.

Elon Musk officially killed on Twitter: Zombie platform lives as X, a shell of its past

Meanwhile, when Musk laid off thousands of Twitter employees in his first few weeks on the job, he was rid of many of the people who played key roles in moderating content. And it applied content moderation policies unevenly, seemingly without regard to what the platform’s written terms of use actually say.

Meanwhile, Musk slandered and undermined journalists and news organizations that acted as free bodies in the system. And as if that wasn’t enough, he stripped said users of their verified status, creating a toxic stew where truth and disinformation are intertwined.

Unfortunately, it’s no surprise that conspiracy theories and hate speech flourish on the platform.

While Yaccarino may put on a brave face on camera, his inability to see through Musk’s reality distortion field or at least acknowledge the platform’s deep problems doesn’t bode well for the future of the gaming company.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. discovery. All rights reserved.