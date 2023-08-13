Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo shine together far from the elite

However, for many, making the decision to pursue a career outside of Europe is “planning for retirement” or slowing down. Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo They showed us that they were far from it as the two stars carried their commands on their shoulders. Major League Soccer and Saudi Arabian football are on the radar of the world right now, and it’s precisely because of the 10’s and 7’s.

Cristiano Ronaldo won the Arab Cup this Saturday. after beating Al Nasr over Al Hilal and scoring a brace, he led his team to the title and thus won his first trophy in Middle Eastern football.

Meanwhile, Messi came to clean up the mess at Inter Miami because despite being last in the Major League Soccer Eastern Conference, they have the perfect pitch in the League Cup.having precisely the Argentinean star as a figure and leader who led the herons to the semi-finals of the tournament between MLS and Liga MX.

The reality of both

July 25 – Messi signed a brace with Inter Miami.

July 31 – Cristiano Ronaldo scores from Al Nasr.

August 2 – Messi once again signed a double with the Miami team.

Aug 3 – Cristiano Ronaldo scores for an hour with Al Nasr.

Aug 6 – Cristiano scores in quarter-finals with Al-Nasr

Aug 6 – Messi scores another double against Dallas to qualify on penalties.

Aug 9 – Cristiano scores a penalty to send Al-Nasr to the final.

Aug 11 – Messi scores in the quarter-finals against Charlotte and advances to the semi-finals against Inter Miami.

Aug 12 – Cristiano doubles to win Arab Cup

The funny thing is that both play elimination with their own club.; Cristiano Ronaldo has already achieved his goal by scoring a brace in the final this Saturday.

From my side, Messi Leads Miami to League Cup Semi-Finalssquandering his talent in American football and again playing a key role in Friday’s duel against Charlotte.

Despite the fact that he is no longer part of the football elite, both show that they carry on with the same ambition and thirst to win everything and there is no better proof of this than the present in which they live.

