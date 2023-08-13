Lionel Messi is ready to be the top scorer in the 2023 League Cup

Arrival from Lionel Messi To Inter Miami opens many doors for Fort Lauderdale’s franchise League Cup 2023 but it also has a very important impact on the Argentinian star’s individual level as he is currently the scoring leader of the North American tournament and his closest pursuers have already said goodbye to the tournament.

With the goal he scored this Friday in Las Garzas’ victory over Charlotte. for the quarterfinals of the match between MLS and Liga MX, Messi has scored eight goals in just five games played.. Taking it as a reference, it’s time to reconsider which player is closest to the world champion in the points table.

THIS MAY BE INTERESTED IN YOU – Messi is still in superhero mode

In the first case, this Bongokule Hlongwane, South African striker for Minnesota Football Club who scored 7 goals but that club was eliminated in the eighth round against Nashville.. With this painful departure for The Loons, the South African national team striker said goodbye to an opportunity to snatch an important record from the legendary Albicelesta.

Another player who fell short of Messi in the 2023 League Cup goalscoring table was Denis Buanga (6 goals), who did score in the quarter-final round., but LAFC lost to Monterrey in Liga MX. The French-Gabonese striker continues to make a name for himself in North America, but he will have to wait to continue competing against the historic Barcelona.

Immediately after these two football players were Germán Berterame (5) and Brandon Vazquez (5), but the first of them said goodbye to competitors after breaking his foot. in Rayados v. Portland Timbers; instead of, The USMNT Mexican-American striker failed to reach the round of 16. against Nashville, although Brandon was important in the game and on penalties.

Who is the closest player to Messi in League Cup scoring?

Before the semi-finals of the tournament between MLS and Liga MX, Closest to Messi in competition scorers are teammate Robert Taylor (4) and playmaker Daniel Gazdag (4), a member of the Philadelphia Union.. That’s why the duel between Las Garzas and the Subaru Park Union takes on more significance for the Fort Lauderdale Organization Ten.