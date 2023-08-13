Lionel MESSI SCREAMED BOLUDO at the door of a restaurant in Miami and his reaction was UNEXPECTED.

Lionel Messi enjoy life in Miami. Since arriving in the US, the best player on the planet has been seen more than once happy and smiling, something he lost during his time at PSG. He and his family are very comfortable.

Messi shines in Inter Miami And everything goes well in the city of Florida. Both outside and inside the playing field: Friday, Inter Miami defeated Charlotte 4-0. and advanced to the semi-finals of the League Cup.

After the triumph, Messi seized the opportunity go out to enjoy the night from Miami Antonella Roccuzzo. From a meeting in a restaurant Gekko Others included David and Victoria Beckham, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Elena Galera (wife of the Spanish midfielder).

Shouted Messi “boludo” at the door of the restaurant

“Messi, stupid. Messi!– the woman at the door of the restaurant called out in a friendly tone, not realizing that “boludo” is a common thing in Argentina. used as insultbesides the fact that it can be used in certain cases as closeness sign with another person.

The Argentine captain either didn’t listen or realized that it wasn’t an insult and reacted in the best way: when entering the place, raised his right hand and greeted all the people on the side. He then enjoyed the night with his wife.

Photos of the evening exit of Lionel Messi and Antonela Rocuzzo

Leo and Antonela went with some friends to Gekko to enjoy the night.. Among the guests were Victoria Beckham and Elena Galera, wife of Sergio Busquets.

In other photos you can see Messi with David Beckham and their friends and teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

This Saturday, he surprised everyone with unpublished photos, which are becoming more and more. The place is already more than known to Leo and Antonel in Miami: Gekko.. A few weeks ago, they already visited this place with a group of friends and this time enjoyed a more relaxed meal.

Lionel Messi at a party with Antonela Roccuzzo and friends (Photo: IG @antonelaroccuzzo).

Gekko, Miami’s Exclusive Bad Bunny Japanese Restaurant

Gekko is a steakhouse with modern and precise Japanese cuisine. Specialties include top quality meat cuts, amazing sushi pieces and seafood snacks. An extraordinary program of personalized cocktails, an extensive wine list and bottle service complete the menu.

In its description, the Gekko restaurant guarantees that “takes visitors into a nocturnal, intimate and unique world”. The word gekko translates from Japanese to English as “Moonlight”.