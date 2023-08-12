List of diseases for which you are most likely to receive a disability pension

In this article, we’ll look at the different medical conditions that qualify you for a permanent disability pension.

A permanent disability pension is granted to a person if he has suffered an accident at work or outside of it, or has a general illness or an occupational disease that reduces or nullifies his ability to work. In these cases, the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) after an examination by the Medical Court itself, and it is passed, may provide a person with the opportunity to receive this additional benefit.

From Social Security, they point out that a permanent disability pension is “a benefit that is recognized to an employee when, after undergoing prescribed medical treatment and being discharged for health reasons, represents serious anatomical or functional impairment, predictably permanent, that reduces or nullifies their performance“.

degrees to distinguish

We must keep in mind that when we talk about permanent disability, we must differentiate the degree:

Partial in the usual profession: This causes the worker to reduce productivity by at least 33% in the specified profession.

This causes the worker to reduce productivity by at least 33% in the specified profession. Total for ordinary profession: This deprives the worker of his usual profession, but he can devote himself to another.

This deprives the worker of his usual profession, but he can devote himself to another. Absolute for all works: Disqualifies a worker for any profession or trade.

Disqualifies a worker for any profession or trade. Primary Disability: When a permanently disabled worker needs the help of another person to perform the most important activities of life.

On the other hand, there are a number of illnesses for which you can apply for a permanent disability pension. Of course, we must take into account that the INSS does not have a list of pre-determined diseases that give access to the benefit.

I mean what does he do The medical court must analyze each case in a specific way. Thus, any type of pathology or disease can be a reason for a permanent disability pension if it affects the worker’s ability to work.

Diseases for permanent disability

Agoraphobia.

Alcoholism.

Alzheimer’s disease.

Aneurysm.

Anxiety recognized as a disease for permanent disability.

Sleep apnea.

Arteriosclerosis.

peripheral arterial disease.

Psoriatic arthritis.

Rheumatoid arthritis.

Asthma can also lead to a permanent disability pension.

Osteoarthritis.

Cancer.

Pathology of the hip joint.

heart disease

Ulcerative colitis.

Elbow disease.

Dementia.

Depression.

Dermatitis.

Retinal disinsertion.

Behçet’s disease.

Perthes disease.

Emphysema of the lungs.

Crohn’s disease.

Epilepsy.

COPD

Multiple sclerosis.

Schizophrenia.

Ankylosing spondylitis.

Whatever the causal event, The applicant must prove to the INSS Medical Tribunal the various limitations associated with the worker’s illness or injury.. In this sense, it may be a restriction of habitual occupations for all types of work, depending on the degree of disability considered by Social Security.