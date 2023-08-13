List of “intimidating” USA at the World Cup in Budapest

Noah Liles, reigning 200m world champion; Ryan Cruiser, shot put world record holder; and Cathy Moon, Olympic and world champion pole vaulter, will lead a powerful 139-strong US team at the World Championships in Athletics to be held in Budapest, Hungary from August 19-27.

The American team that dominated the Oregon 2022 country classification, finishing first in the country classification with 328 points and 33 medals divided into 13 gold, 9 silver and 11 bronze. Of this team, 82 athletes repeat from the last World Championships, including 23 individual medalists, and 63 also participated in the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games.

The entire 2022 Oregon men’s shot put podium will be in Budapest, including the world record holder and the reigning world champion. Ryan Krauser. He was joined by silver medalist Jo Kovacs, bronze medalist Josh Avotunde and Tokyo Olympic champion Payton Otterdal. Noah Lyles will try to become the first person to hit double 100 and 200 pounds since Jamaican Usain Bolt in 2015. He will be joined by Oregon silver medalist Kenny Bednarek and 19-year-old bronze medalist Herrion Knighton.

Powerful female pole

Courtney Lindsey, who came to the team for the first time, will also aim for the podium. Cathy Moon, current Olympic and World Women’s Pole Vault Champion.will lead the event alongside three-time silver medalist Sandy Morris and Washington high school junior Hana Mol, who will accompany her on the track alongside Bridget Williams, who is making her international debut.

The fastest man in the world Fred Kerley he will try to defend his 100 title alongside a powerful roster of sprinters such as national champion Cravont Charleston; Christian Coleman, Doha Champion, and Noah Lylesthe reigning 200 champion. The American team, which won two medals in the women’s hammer for the first time in the history of the 2022 Oregon Championships, will be led by champion Brooke Andersen.

Bronze medalist Janey Kassanavoid was the first Native American woman to win a medal at the World Championships, joined by DeAnna Price, 2019 World Champion and U.S. record holder. Assemble Gillian Shippey’s team. Chase Ealy, the reigning shot put world champion and winner of the 2022 Diamond League Final, will attempt to defend her title alongside national champion Maggie Yuen.

Norman and 4×400

Michael Norman, who broke a nine-year drought in the men’s 400m with his gold in Eugene last year, is looking to continue his winning streak in Budapest, although gold will also be sought by Bryce Dedmon of the world 4x400m relay, Vernon Norwood, bronze medalist mixed relay, and Quincy Hall, who joined the world team for the first time.

Olympic and world champion Ating Moo hopes to continue her streak of international titles in her main 800m event, which will also feature national champion Nia Akins, bronze medalist in Tokyo. Raven Rogers and US Championship bronze medalist Kaela Edwards. Grant Holloway, two-time world champion in the 110 hurdles, will try to repeat his success in Budapest after victories in Oregon and Doha, while Olympic champion and world bronze medalist in discus throw Valary Allman will try to climb to the top of the podium.