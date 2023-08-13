Liverpool beat Darmstadt 3-1 thanks to a brilliant performance by Luis Diaz who scored a great goal.

Thanks to a brilliant performance by Luis Diaz against Darmstadt 98, Liverpool beat the German side 3-1 in the last pre-season game before the start of official competition. The Colombian played 74 minutes and scored an authentic goal.

Chosen by Jurgen Klopp to make up the Reds’ starting XI, the peasant knew how to match the confidence of the German manager, who was able to draw several conclusions about how the season would start after beating SV. Darmstadt 98 .

Involved from the opening minutes, Luis Diaz was very active in close proximity to the opponent’s zone, begging for and distributing the ball, adding to the direct encounters he offered to opposition defenders when he had time and space. So much so that the Colombian interfered in the first score of the Reds five minutes later.

After a goal scored by Mohamed Salah, Liverpool did not take their foot off the accelerator and, after heavy pressure in the German penalty area, Diogo Jota recorded a partial score of 2-0 in favor of the English after eight minutes of play. A few minutes later, SV Darmstadt 98 responded and found a discount for 10 minutes through Matthias Honsack.

Since then, the commitment has been equal and Diaz has tried to take advantage of the quick transitions in attacking intrusions of the guests, a fact that could be testified in a certain game of the match when the peasant was one after the other against the goalkeeper. , Hooked, but when finishing the ball went much higher.

For the addition, the Reds accelerated again and continued their search for the third goal, which finally came to Lujito. It all started with a corner kick, when the Liverpool 7 deftly settled into the penalty area to finish off the ball from a small block and score a great goal, which made the game 3-1.

As a reward, Jurgen Klopp gave him a couple more minutes on the pitch, to 74, when he made his last options of the game. Without the presence of the peasant, the match ended 3-1 in favor of Liverpool, who are already thinking about the Premier League.









Luis Diaz qualified with 8.7, according to Sofa Score, in Liverpool 3-1 Darmstadt 98.

Data sheet:

Liverpool (3): Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold (Curtis Jones, 74), Ibrahima Konate (Joel Matip, 60), Virgil Van Dijk (Joe Gomez, 61), Andrew Robertson (Kostas Tsimikas, 60), Dominik Soboslai (Harvey Elliott, 60), Alexis Mac Allister (Jarell Quansa, 75), Cody Gakpo (James McConnell, 74), Mohamed Salah (Ben Doak, 69), Diogo Jota (Darwin Nunez, 61) and Luis Diaz (Callum Scanlon, 74).

Trainer: Jürgen Klopp.

Annotations: Mohamed Salah (5′), Diogo Jota (8′) and Luis Diaz (59′).

SV Darmstadt 98 (1): Marcel Schuen (Alexander Brunst, 68), Chistof Klarer (Frank Ronstadt, 68), Chitosf Zimmermann (Matej Maglika, 46), Clemens Riedel (Thomas Poppler Isherwood, 68), Fabian Nürnberg, Marvin Melem (Fabio Torsiello, 85), Fabian Holland (Yannik Müller, 68), Emir Karić (Andreas Müller, 68), Braydon Manu (Fabian Schnellhardt, 46), Mathiasn Honsak (Filip Stoilkovic, 46) and Fraser Hornby (Oscar Wilhelmsson, 46).

Trainer: Torsten Lieberknecht.

Target: Matthias Honsak (10′).