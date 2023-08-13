Liverpool ended the pre-season confidently with a win over Darmstadt.

Los Lirios achieved promotion to the Bundesliga and passed the preparatory litmus test, leaving a good image despite a defeat in which their opponent also paid for them. In Preston, Jurgen Klopp’s Reds won 3-1 and were left with a greased gear to start the Premier League against Chelsea next Sunday.

It took Liverpool less than eight minutes to clearly define the difference in category between the two teams. At 3 o’clock, Diogo Jota landed a strong right hand that went close to Darmstadt’s left post. The next draw is already 1 to 0.

There were 4 of them at the initial stage, Dominik Soboslai raised a corner, and Luis Diaz made a feint in which he did not hit his head, but dismembered the rest. The ball bounced off Virgil van Dijk and was taken advantage of by the extremely attentive Mohamed Salah, who rocked it from a six meter free kick to open the scoring.

After a while, Liverpool increased the lead. With offensive choke pressure, Chris Zimmermann received a pass from his goalkeeper, lost a round to the siege of Salah, and the Egyptian quickly gave way to Diogo Jota, who inflated the Darmstadt gate in a win-win position.

The Germans were close to knockout, but quickly returned to the game. As soon as they moved from the center, Braydon Manu hit the ball, which took the opponent’s defense by surprise. Matthias Honsack dived into the void, grabbed a sleeping Ibrahima Konate, and also took advantage of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s inattention to go hand in hand and make the score 2 to 1.

Liverpool did well to widen their lead in the first period, even testing Alexis McAllister’s shot from mid-range, and had to settle for a slight lead at half-time. Darmstadt was only able to equalize early in the second round, but Alisson Becker blocked Marvin Melem and Fabian Schnellhardt very well.

To get rid of the ghost, Klopp’s wards increased the lead to a quarter of an hour in the second half. Another corner from Soboslai hit the near post. On this occasion, Luis Diaz got ahead of Clemens Riedel and with his cue at full speed scored the great goal that set the final numbers.

Darmstadt continued to suffer from the onslaught of their rival, which could sometimes come from Luis Diaz, Joe Gomez and Ben Doak. In Preston, the score remained unchanged, with a 3-1 win for Liverpool, who had firmly completed their preparations for their Premier League debut against Chelsea, scheduled for next Sunday.

Photo: @LFC