Liverpool reach 60m but Florentino Perez won’t negotiate for less than 80m.

He real Madrid starring in one of the most intense wardrobe cleans in recent memory. Florentino Perez He managed to get rid of men who received high salaries, but who did not mean anything in the plans of Carlo Ancelotti. Thus, footballers such as Eden Hazard, Mariano Diaz and Jesus Vallejo left the Santiago Bernabéu, making room for new faces to land in the capital. They were joined by Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio, important people who decided to end their careers as Real Madrid players.

And there are others who will follow in the footsteps of the aforementioned. Carletto also there is no Alvaro Odriozola or Ferland Mendy – the latter due to his constant injuries and a sharp drop in performance. In fact, work is underway to release both, and before the end of the market, it is expected that a solution will be found for their future. However, the arrival Kylian Mbappecould trigger a traumatic exit, the loss of one of Ancelotti’s strong men, which would help balance the bills.

Kylian Mbappe with a serious face during the match against PSG / Photo: Europa Press

The Great Sacrifice of the Coming

If there is one thing Florentino stands out for, it is that he is an excellent account manager and always well balanced so that nothing escapes him. For the same reason, he is aware that Mbappé’s landing at the Santiago Bernabéu will be a heavy blow to the capital’s team’s coffers, as he will have to donate a footballer.

And the fact is that the arrival of a French star can lead to the departure Fede Valverde. At least, this has been repeated in the media since Florentino announced in absentia his great desire to sign a contract with Real Madrid. The Uruguayan will be a big victim, despite the fact that Carletto he professes blind faith.

Fede Valverde and Carlo Ancelotti celebrate a goal / Photo: EFE – Mohamed Messara

The Uruguayan’s superb performance two seasons ago, which was one of the key moments for White’s League and Champions League wins, has been overshadowed this year by some personal issues that have left Pajarito never been the sameor.

Liverpool want to fish in a troubled river

However, there are several teams aware of the Valverde situation who want to fish in the troubled river and restore the best moments of the Uruguayan footballer. In particular, Liverpool from Jürgen Klopp He offered €60m to try to reach an agreement with Real Madrid and get the midfielder to Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp in charge of Liverpool / Photo: EFE – Vince Mignotte

This is not the first time that the English team has tried to sign Fede, although this time due to a drop in performance, the offer is much lower. In his day, the people of Enfield Road were willing to pay 100 “kilograms” for a Uruguayan. Now those who put it on the table are 40 million fewer.

Despite the perceived need for a sale to make room for Mbappe, the amount offered by Liverpool is not enough and Florentino, aware of his player’s merit, demands a minimum of 80 to accept him. If, finally, Fede Valverde does not leave, Aurélien Chuameni This is another one on the list of victims.