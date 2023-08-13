Liverpool: Schedule and where to watch Premier League football match on TV

Chelsea and Liverpool faces are visible in first day of premier league 2023/2024. Kit Jürgen Klopp visit Stamford Bridge measure set Mauricio Pochettino, in a duel where both teams from the first date arrive needing points to move up in the rankings and fight for places UEFA Champions League.

It is both teams that do not play this season in UEFA Champions League therefore they want to return to the elite of European football and national competitions. So Liverpool This is due to the irregular season, so it had to change significantly in the summer market.

Team Jürgen Klopp signed a contract in midfield mk allister (Brighton) and soboslai (RB Leipzig), two necessary pieces. Instead you saw how Jordan Henderson, Roberto Firmino and Fabinho gone Liverpool.

Exactly, Chelsea and Liverpool They are very much in contention to sign the Ecuadorian in midfield. Moses Caicedo (Brighton). In this campaign, the team Pochettino start a new project where at the moment you can’t count with Nkunku (RB Leipzig), who has undergone surgery and will be out for a few weeks.

Chelsea, for its part, has advanced significantly in this market. included in the target Robert Sanchez (Brighton), center Axel Disasi (AS Monaco), in Ugochukwu (Rennes) already Nicholas Jackson (Villarreal).

Instead, he moved to Kai Havertz (Arsenal) to Mason Mount (Manchester United) to Christian Pulisic and Loftus-Cheek (Milan), N’Golo Kante (Al-Ittihad), Dennis Zakaria (AS Monaco), Edward Mendy (Al-Ahli), Kalidou Koulibaly (Al-Hilal), Matthew Kovacic (Manchester City) and Cesar Azpilicueta He left the club (Atletico Madrid).

Team Stamford Bridge This season he does not participate in European competition, so he hopes to have a great start in front of his fans. Liverpool Klopp He has a great team Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz as a high level offensive line. Cody Gakpo (PSV) also adds a great attacking line, although there were problems in midfield and in the defensive zone.

When is Chelsea vs Liverpool?

game in progress This Sunday, August 13 at 5:30 pm.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool?

The meeting can be viewed DAZN platformwhich relays Spanish Premier League exclusive. Also, you can follow Match broadcast on the Mundo Deportivo website.