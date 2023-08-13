Liverpool will break the bank with Moises Caicedo!

This summer has been a year of big moves at Liverpool. networks They have suffered numerous losses in midfield, highlighting the sale of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho heading into the Saudi Arabian league. On the other hand, Jurgen Klopp invested 112 million euros in addition Dominik Soboslai from RB Leipzig and Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton. Now he Pool will fish in a box again gull.

Even though Moises Caicedo is a priority target for Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea, in the end he won’t end up in Stamford Bridge. According to David Ornstein, a journalist from AthleticLiverpool have reached an agreement with Brighton for the young Ecuadorian midfielder. In this sense, Caicedo will be the most expensive acquisition in the history of the Premier League.

125 million euro operation

Brighton, which has been losing its stars in recent years, did not need to negotiate for Caicedo. But Liverpool’s latest offer is impossible to resist. Those from Klopp will pay more than 125 million euros take on the former Independiente del Valle, 21, whose arrival in Enfield it is taken for granted.

After failing to get Jude Bellingham, who is now at Real Madrid, and in talks with Southampton for Romeo Lavia, Merseyside finally decided to go for Caicedo, who will be the most expensive signing in history. netexceeding 84 million euros which were paid to Virgil Van Dijk in 2018. Jurgen Klopp has already updated his main line.