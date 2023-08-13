Lizzo denies allegations of harassment, bullying and workplace abuse; “I’m not a villain,” he assures

For many fans of the so-called Lizzo The big surprise was the rain of statements and public complaints that fell on the winner of the competition Grammy for “Album of the Year” cin “About Damn Time” for the way he treated his employees and associates. The ones that resonated on social networks were remarks that it involved sexual harassment and running away from a dancer because she gained weight when Lizzo held the banner of “body acceptance” and sorority. “My work ethic, my morals and my respect have been questioned. My character has been criticized. I usually prefer not to respond to false accusations, but are so unbelievable that they sound too outrageous not to address.”– wrote the 35-year-old in a statement.

“I AM NOT A VILLAIN” And like any of the celebrities or artists charged with harassment or aggression, accused the media of arguing, to which he said he usually doesn’t respond, but those for damages do. “As an artist, I’ve always been passionate about what I do. I take my music and my performances seriously because at the end of the day I just want to release the best artwork that represents me and my fans. With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions But it’s never my intention for anyone to feel uncomfortable or not valued as an important part of the team.”

And this part of the statement comes from the filmmaker who works with her on the documentary, since I emphasized in which the Detroit-born artist created a hostile work environment, leading to her resignation. “I’m not here to be seen as a victim, but I know that too I’m not a villain like people and the media has portrayed me in recent days,” he said.

Film director Sophia Nahli Allison discusses the claims she made about Lizzo’s mistreatment in 2019: “Lizzo creates an extremely toxic and hostile work environment and undermines the jobs, workforce and authority of other black and brown women in the process.” pic.twitter.com/CVrztfD6aY — Pop Crave (@PopCrave)

August 2, 2023

SEXUALITY AND BODY A civil suit filed Tuesday in Los Angeles County District Court alleges Lizzo it forced dancers to interact with naked performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed one of them for gaining weight before firing her. “I am very open about my sexuality and express myself, but I can’t accept or allow people to use this openness to make me look like something I’m not. “I know what it’s like to be body-shamed every day and I would never criticize that nor would I fire an employee because of his weight”voiced by Melissa Viviane Jefferson, better known as Lizzo.

WHAT IS LIZZO ACCUSED OF? The close friend of Beyoncé finished her message thanking all those who expressed their support to comfort her “during this difficult time”. The lawsuit alleges that the interpreter openly questioned the virginity of one of the applicants while filming a reality show, or as one of the plaintiffs she was pressed against her will by Lizzo and his team in Amsterdam to touch a dancer’s chest in a strip club, among other things

His former dancers assure that he commented on the weight gain of one of them and added that he had experienced other episodes of sexual harassment, religious and racial issues while at the company. According to American media, Lizzo has hired a lawyer Hollywood Marty Singer for the lawsuit for mobbing and a toxic workplace. Singer's clients include various celebrities, including Bill Cosby, Johnny Depp, Charlie Sheen, Chris Brown, Brett Ratner and currently Jonah Hill. (With information from EFE and Reforma)

