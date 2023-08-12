Lizzo faces new allegations of sexual inappropriate behavior from six former employees.

Now Lizzo was charged with at least six more people of inappropriate sexual behavior after the singer was sued for sexual harassment three former dancers who worked with her.

The 35-year-old translator of “Cursed Time” was sued by her former dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noel Rodriguez for alleged sexual harassment, creating a hostile work environment, and “shaming the body.”

Victims’ lawyers said page six who reviewed and investigated new allegations from six informants “with similar stories” who worked with the singer.

Attorney Ron Zambrano said his firm was looking into the dancers who worked with Lizzo on her Amazon Studios reality show “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.”

Zambrano said in a statement that the three original accusers “boldly spoke out and shared their experiences, opening the door for others to feel empowered to do the same.”

He explained that the new allegations concern “sexually charged environment” Nevertheless lack of wages for employees.

“Some of the allegations we are considering may be actionable, but it is too early to tell,” he said.

Former dancers sue Lizzo for sexual harassment, hostility and ‘body shame’

Among the accusations against Lizzo by her former dancers Arianna, Krystal and Noel is that the singer forced them to hang out with naked artists in an Amsterdam club and encouraged them to do so. eating bananas that came out of the vaginas of sex workers in a nightclub.

They also accused Big Grrrl Big Touring and dance team captain Shirlene Quigley of creating a “sexually charged and uncomfortable” work environment.

Lizzo denies the accusations

Lizzo denied the allegations. “The last few days have been heartbreakingly difficult and extremely frustrating.”

“My work ethic, my morals and my respect were called into question. My character has been criticized.

“I usually prefer not to respond to false accusations, but they are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous not to discuss.”

“These sensational stories come from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told that their behavior during the tour was inappropriate and unprofessional,” Lizzo said.

Former dancers react to Lizzo’s claims

In their first interview in the UK, the three dancers spoke about the allegations. News Channel 4 his “shockfor Lizzo denying his allegations.

Krystal said, “Initially, for me, it only added to my frustration with how I felt and how I was treated.”

“I think the overall theme of it all is that our experience was our experience and our trauma was our trauma.