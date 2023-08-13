Lola Indigo and Bad Gyal will shake the foundations of the Concert Music Festival with urban music

It seems that in Concert Music Festival the music never ends. Including sixth edition They focused on dancing and a lot of partying, so the final part of the concerts in Sancti Petri could not miss these essential ingredients. On this occasion, the person responsible for closing the second weekend of August will be Lola Indigo. The Madrid singer will perform next Sunday August 13 at 10:30 p.mat the Concert Music Festival to present spectacular live performances featuring hits such as I don’t want anything anymore, witch woman or Curse.

Lola Indigo arrives at Sancti Petri in Chiclana with her tour Dragonwith whom he sells tickets wherever he goes. Dragon is his third studio album, which contains eleven songs, among which there are collaborations with Maria Becerra, Emilia Luis Fonsi and Quevedo, among others. It is expected that during his performance in Concert Music Festival the artist shakes the foundations of the place, reviewing her hits and presenting new songs.









Miriam Doblas, better known as Lola Índigo, started at a very young age in the artistic world, emphasizing her face as dancer and choreographer. In the former, he worked in Los Angeles with established artists such as Chris Brown and Miguel Bosé until he became more popular after going through Operation Triumph with her first single I don’t want anything anymore.

Another artist who hits the international urban music scene is Angry Gyal. The singer is another of the proposals of the sixth edition of the Concert Music Festival, which will visit Sancti Petri Tuesday, August 15, at 10:30 p.m., with songs like Fever, crazy, female dog or New York (Toto). These songs are among the ones on his long list of hits that he continues to collect after achieving 16 Platinum and 3 Gold Records. Omar Montes, raw alejandroSoto Asa or Karol G are just some of the collaborations in which the artist took part.

On the same evening, after the performance of Bad Gyal, it will take place The third and final event of the Bresh Festival of Concert Musicknown as “the most beautiful party in the world”. This is a global phenomenon playing the greatest hits of reggaeton, Latin pop, electronics and old school. Without a doubt, the night of August 15 promises to surpass all expectations.