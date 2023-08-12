Look at the incredible goal Darwin Nunes conceded when Liverpool and Bayern drew 3-3.

Bayern Munich beat Liverpool 4-3 on Wednesday in a friendly in Singapore. The winning goal was scored by Frans Krazig in stoppage time. The Germans fell behind twice on the scoreboard.

Darwin Nunez went to the second half and when the score was 3-3, he conceded an incredible goal after a cross from Mohamed Salah.

The English team took the lead two minutes later thanks to a strong shot from Dutchman Cody Gakpo, with compatriot Virgil van Dijk scoring in the second half hour of the game.finishing the corner with a powerful header, but before the break, Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane recorded a draw on the scoreboard.

Colombian Luis Diaz put the English team ahead again in the second half, but the Bavarians drew again with 10 minutes left, with a Josip Stanišić goal ahead of Krazig’s final goal.

AFP Midfielder “Bayern” Arikhon Ibrahimovic scored Colombian Luis Diaz.

Regardless of the result Liverpool’s concern now is the status of Argentine midfielder Alexis McAllister.arrived in this market at Anfield as part of a renewal of the Reds’ midfield and had to be substituted with an injury at half-time.

This is the first pre-season game in which Nunez did not convert the ball.: The Uruguayan striker has scored four goals in three previous matches.