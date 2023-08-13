Look at the two Dominicans who have Yankee pitchers as “babies”

As one of the oldest and most successful teams in MLB history, the New York Yankees have many fans, but also opponents scattered around the world. Similarly, for many players, playing ball against this emblematic organization is something special, and what’s more, watching the action at Yankee Stadium, the most expensive baseball facility ever built.

For Rafael Devers and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. taking on the Bronx Bombers seems more than important as they have had the most home runs in the last 5 seasons (17 and 15 respectively). “Carita” has an even deeper motivation, namely, he is a franchise player for the Boston Red Sox, a team that has been the New York franchise’s biggest rival since time immemorial.

In 2023, a 26-year-old third baseman from Quisqueyan hits the ranks led by Aaron Boone. .273/.385/.591 with 2 home runs and 3 RBIs in 6 total games played.

For his part, “Vladdy” has the Yankees as his favorite prey during the harvest; combining them for .316/.364/.737, in addition to adding 2 homers, 7 RBIs and 6 runs scored in 6 games.