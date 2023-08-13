Love Sergio Ramos: from Amaya Salamanca to Elizabeth Reyes

In these recent days, the province of Seville has become the epicenter of the return of various rumors about an alleged relationship between translator India Martinez and former Real Madrid player Sergio Ramos. Some of the speculation that has become more frequent and reminded of the problems with the skirts that the man from Kamas has had since he began his sports career. A record that includes Amaya Salamanca, Nani Gaitan or Lara Alvarez.

football player Sergio Ramos and Cordovan singer India Martinez They became the two characters of this summer. Given the lack of equipment from the Sevilla defender, many pointed out that it was in the city of Seville that he would continue his sports career. as one of Sevilla’s new signings

In these last days, the Andalusian province has also become the epicenter of the return of various rumors. around the alleged relationship between the translator of the song “Hoy” and the former Real Madrid player.. According to sources close to the Seville environment of the footballer, elcierredigital.com, these speculations are gaining more and more weight in the city, based on the fact that both have maintained a close relationship for over a decade. Rumor has it that the singer from Cordoba did not hesitate to categorically deny.

This new information brought to mind the love story of a football player from Camas, who, since starting his professional football career, starred in various novels in the years before he married the Madrid host. Pilar Rubiowith the faces of most media associated with the world of cinema, catwalks or television.

Elizabeth Reyes, one of his first loves

On March 26, 2005, Sevillian footballer Sergio Ramos made his debut for the Spanish national football team, in which he met teammates such as Iker Casillas, Raul Gonzalez or Andres Iniesta. Although the coach the late Luis Aragones they were a constant target of the media, as were their associates or those who became known as “Girls in Red”

Elizabeth Reyes and Sergio Ramos.

They were regulars in the stands, boxes and matches of the national team. It was then that it officially became known about one of the first loves of the Seville galactist. It was a Seville model Elizabeth Reyeswho started a relationship with this bed in April 2007, a year after the girl received the title of Miss Spain. However, the relationship was intense as well as ephemeral, and this romance only lasted eight months. As the Andalusian said, “Perhaps we had too tense relations in such a short period of time.“.

From Amaya Salamanca to Nani Gaitan

2007 was marked by numerous victories for the defender from Kamas. Not only on the field of play, but also in the sentimental realm, since after breaking off relations with the former Miss Spain, Ramos had an affair with the Asturian actress. blanca romerowhich ended her marriage to the bullfighter Cayetano Rivera Ordonez.

Blanca Romero with Sergio Ramos.

This novel was very famous, and in fact it was a magazine QMD which announced the exclusive under the heading: “From Horns to Eggs”. However, this case He also did not differ in long duration, although the one that was the main character of the series “Physics or chemistry” he met some members of the footballer’s family.

Amaya Salamanca and Sergio Ramos.

Former partner of second son Carmina Ordonez This was not the only figure associated with the world of interpretation with whom Ramos maintained a sentimental relationship. In 2008, the tabloids reported that the Sevillian defender’s heart was once again taken. This time for one of the television promises of the moment: the actress Amaya Salamanca.

This relationship remained in various shots of the couple walking around Madrid and the breakup of the actress from “Sin tetas no hay paraíso”, who was looking for a stable partner, a search that was far from the supposed predisposition to a good life, which the man supported.

Nani Gaitan.

Another of the footballer’s loudest novels was with the Cordoba host. Nani Gaitan. A short-lived romance in which they starred, despite the refusals of the Andalusian model, who at that time participated in one of the issues “Look Who’s Dancing” and the problem of the age difference that existed between them. He was 22, she was 32.

Sergio Ramos and Lara Alvarez.

Two years after this relationship, Ramos fell in love again. It was also from the presenter Lara Alvarez. They met in the summer of 2010, when during a football match, she asked him for a T-shirt for a charity event. Those who gathered there after a while confirmed that the spark slipped between them immediately. This romance lasted only two years, when the presenter decided to leave the property she shared with Camas in the Spanish capital.

Ultimate love came to Ramos in 2008 (and even without his imagination). In the retinas of many, there was that live video in which a young journalist from the program ‘I know what you did’ interviewed Galaktik. It was the Madrid host Pilar Rubio with whom she walked through the altar at a big wedding held in Seville, and to this day they live with their babies in the city of light.