Low voter turnout threatens to turn these PASOs into historic elections

“Electoral apathy” appears as a phenomenon that seems to be fixed in these elections. PAST developed today may set a trend that marks a decline in electoral participation and an increase in the number of unfilled votes as a problem not only at the provincial level but also at the national level. According to analysts interviewed by Infobae, widespread dissatisfaction with economic problems and discomfort over other unmet demands of citizens in the past decade are among the reasons for this electoral anemia among Argentines.

The calendar numbers for 2023 are convincing: blank votes increased in 12 out of 17 provinces. who has already voted; voter turnout declined in 14 of 16 districts who elected the governor, who in some cases surprisingly held less than 70% of voters. The official data illustrates a trend that, if repeated today in PASO, will affect the results, although it is still unclear who will be the main losers. Analysts expect this trend to be confirmed this afternoon, although they have put forward several possible scenarios.

The most worrying scenario would be that today’s voter turnout would again fall below 70% of voters. The same thing happened in 2021, albeit in a very different context, because these elections took place in the midst of the Covid pandemic. These PASOs were the lowest turnout elections since the restoration of democracy. with 68% of voters. If absenteeism rises again today to 30% of the norm, this figure will be interpreted as a manifestation of general dissatisfaction with the election proposal, although, as is usually the case, the figure tends to rise in general elections.

Analysts, however, believe that the most likely scenario for today is that the voter turnout will remain just above 70% of the electorate, which is slightly lower than in the 2019 presidential election, when it was registered. 76% participation. This will be a decline, but less noticeable after some provincial elections, such as Santa Fe, Chubut or the municipal elections in the city of Córdoba, which have caused alarm among the main political forces and electoral justice, which has put the issue on the table. their agenda.

After these events, Kirchnerism took precautions. Governor of the Province of Buenos Aires, Axel Kitzillof, He expressed his concern to the mayors of the suburbs about the possible consequences of low participation in the elections. Judge Maria Servini He also tried to warn of the consequences of missing the election after signing a memo a few weeks ago reminding that voting is mandatory and otherwise those who don’t abide by the rules will not be able to run for public office for the next three years after failure, and They will not be able to take proceedings before the national, provincial and municipal government administrations until one year after the date of the election.

Lucas Romero, Director Synopsis consultants, defined such an attitude of the electorate towards the provincial elections as “dissatisfaction” of citizens with politics or electoral “apathy”. “Obviously, the connection between the responsibility of a citizen and the political system has been broken. In democracy, there is a transactional pact: a person takes responsibility for choosing in a way that will later be profitable. But if I have to go vote, and the guys I choose make my life difficult, then why should I go vote? The decline in participation in elections and the lack of votes are two manifestations of the same problem.”

The consultant noted that in his usual surveys about the situation in the country, the respondents most often felt sadness. “Apathy is part of this crisis that we are experiencing, like in 2001, but at a slower pace. There has been a change in government, but the problems have not been resolved. When something bad happens to you very slowly, it’s like you don’t react. It is not reactivity, there is no anger, but resignation and sadness. We should be surprised that people don’t respond to more absenteeism than we see.”

On the same line Mariel Fornoni, Director of Management and Fitness, ensures that feeling “fed up” with leaders is perceived. “The main factor behind low voter turnout is fatigue, people’s dissatisfaction with politicians. People’s expectations from the elections are very low. If no candidate mobilizes you, if there is nothing new, they probably won’t vote.” And he listed other factors that discourage the electorate, such as the saturation of the electoral calendar: “If you have to go vote six times a year, you have a STEP in your province, then you have to elect your mayor on another Sunday and you also have national ones. You probably only pick what you think is most important, and they are usually the general ones,” he analyzed.

Another element that allows for high absenteeism, he notes, is that the penalty for breaking the law is practically zero. The penalty for not voting in PASO was only 50 pesos. In addition to the fine, it is speculated that failing to vote could interfere with procedures and the management of personal documents such as a passport, but this is not enforced in practice, the court sources said. The electoral justice system has been watching the declining trend of participation with concern even before open internal elections, and they have already been looking at measures that could encourage voting ahead of the next general election. “The penalty issue is very weak. Whether you voted or didn’t vote doesn’t stop you from doing anything. The fine is negligible, so it allows people to vote less and less,” Fornoni said.

Who is harmed by electoral absenteeism? “A voter who is not going to vote is part of an angry electorate, so it should be assumed that he is a potential opposition voter. Having said that, we can conclude that low participation will benefit the ruling party,” explained analyst Romero. But then he resorted to a study conducted after the 2021 legislative elections, which concluded that a significant part of the millions of votes lost by the ruling party in this election did not go to any other political force, but rather to this one. explained by a marked decline in participation in elections.

The ballot paper best reflects social discontent, because voters go to vote but show their dissatisfaction with the election proposal. land of fire acts as a witness. More than 22,000 inhabitants of Tierra del Fuego voted against, despite the fact that the election proposal included five candidates for governor. This alternative was already high in 2019 with a recorded 7.4% unvoted vote, but that figure rose to 21.5% last May. The ballot paper was the second most frequently chosen option after the governor. Gustavo Melellawho was re-elected.

chaco It is one of the provinces with the most electoral apathy, because the last pass for governor in June combined both factors. Provincial Elections Crossed Out With Disappearance Cecilia Strzyszowskithey rebuffed the governor Jorge Kapitanich, but so far they have indicated the gender of electoral participation in 2023: 37% of voters did not go to vote. To this figure, we must add that 10.8% of the Chaco people who entered the dark room chose an empty voice.

Although Chaco was one of many warnings of discontent, the alarm has been raised since the elections held two weeks ago in Santa Fe. PASO Santa Fe offered a broad campaign proposal: PRO, Radical civil union and socialism presented three candidates. Local Peronism led by a pro-government senator Marcelo Lewandowski, he also had four candidates. But the offer wasn’t enticing: nearly 4 out of 10 qualified voters didn’t show up, a significant number for the country’s third-largest voter voter.

To low participation in Santa Fe it should be added that of the few residents who came to the polls, almost 7% did not vote. The trend has shown itself, Sunday by Sunday, in virtually all appointments of the 2023 election calendar. chubut it also marked a blank vote ceiling, with 10.5% of voters choosing to declare their lack of representation among the candidates.

