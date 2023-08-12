Lower grades; other problems in diagnosing ADHD

When talking about Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), learning difficulties and fear of poor school performance are often at the center of the conversation.

Sometimes other problems faced by children with this neurodevelopmental disorder remain in the background, which can have negative consequences in the long term.

Doctor. Juan Carlos Pérez Castro of Proyecto DAH, a Mexican ADHD foundation, explained during his presentation at the 4th Annual Fundación Valórate Congress “ADHD is Real” that attention deficit does not affect people’s intellectual abilities.

Perez explained that this condition can be useful in finding innovative answers and solutions if there is good control over it. “ADHD doesn’t affect people’s personality or intellectual abilities, as there is no scientific evidence for this,” he said.

In Panama, 7% of school-aged children had some form of ADHD (2009 study), one of the highest rates in Latin America after Puerto Rico, where the prevalence is 11.2%.

Globally, one in ten school-age children or young adults suffer from this condition, yet because of the lack of its biological characteristics, some minors do not receive the diagnostics, care, or adjustments used to improve the quality of life of those who develop ADHD.

This disorder is considered chronic because it is incurable and the sufferer lives with it from childhood to adulthood, but with effective psychological treatment and adequate pharmacology, individuals can develop just as easily as those who do not have the condition.

Low self-esteem and negative self-perceptions are one of the biggest problems children with this neurobiological disorder face, according to Perez, due to the constant negative attention they receive from their environment, especially adults, due to their behavior.

Also, various studies show that children with ADHD evaluate themselves negatively, have more problems, are less popular and less happy compared to their peers.

Research shows that children with ADHD have more problems, are less popular, and are less happy than their peers. The fact that adults consider them “unpleasant”, instead of finding the reason for their behavior, can greatly affect how these children perceive themselves.

During adolescence and adulthood, low self-esteem of people with ADHD can have multiple side effects, such as problems in their interpersonal relationships, substance addiction, and other types of activities that can be avoided by being diagnosed with self-esteem deficits. , attention, as well as modifications that a person needs.

problems at home

Family dynamics can also be affected due to a diagnosis of ADHD in children.

“In many cases, the blame falls on the woman for being in charge of parenting, there are problems with the couple, and the child is left in the middle,” says Dr. Susana De Leon of the Most Mental Health Center. in the center of Panama during a presentation at the IV annual congress of ADHD.

In addition, studies such as The Role of Parents in the Development and Education of Children with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder show that parents of minors with ADHD exhibit much higher levels of stress, fighting between their partners, and a limited social life.

On the other hand, parents perceive themselves as unable to cope with the diagnosis and lead a measured family life, which at the same time can affect the self-esteem of a child with a disorder, as they are perceived as “problematic” as their next of kin, which increases the severity of ADHD and contributes to occurrence of behavioral disorders.

According to the Mexican University of Isep, dedicated to neuroscience, psychology and education, ADHD has a negative impact on the family system, which begins with a negative perception of the diagnosis by parents, other factors such as increased levels of stress and the use of authoritarian learning styles, increased maladaptive behavior in children and increased conflicts between family members.

Doctor. De Leon pointed out that ADHD is a disorder with a high heredity, which can reach 75%, that is, it is very likely that if a child has this condition, then one of the parents has it. This can cause great disorganization in the family environment, as one of the minor’s guardians also lacks the ability to self-regulate.

Systemic family therapy is one of the four pillars of attention deficit treatment, it consists in understanding that the family is of great importance in the development of a person’s social relations, since it is one of the systems with which a person interacts in daily life. basis and exchange ideas, emotions and experiences.

This type of therapy acknowledges the occurrence of conflicts or events that affect family dynamics and helps the individual and the family as a whole learn how to deal with them and how to behave in order to adequately deal with problems that, if not resolved, can lead to disorders, who need deeper psychological help.

Association with other disorders

In 71% of cases of ADHD, there is some type of comorbidity with other disorders, in fact there is a 41% to 78% comorbidity between attention deficit disorder and autism spectrum disorder (ASD), which is the disorder with which ADHD is more associated.

Comorbidity in psychiatry is a combination of two or more disorders in a patient throughout his life. It is very common in psychiatric patients and also has a number of important implications and implications for the diagnosis of these people.

In the case of children with ADHD, they may have comorbidities with a variety of disorders other than ASD, such as behavioral, depressive, anxiety, or learning disorders. In these cases, diagnosis and treatment will depend on what professionals find during the psychiatric interview. , as explained by Dr. Noris Moreno de Flagge of Neurodina during the “ADHD is real” conference.

In the case of children with ADHD and ASD, symptoms can be confused with other sensory fixations that are present in children with autistic disorder.

In the evolutionary course of a patient’s illness, comorbid disorders may occur simultaneously over many years, or each disorder may alternate individually over long periods of time.