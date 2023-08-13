Luis Almagro, what are you doing in Guatemala?





TO-. Ollantay-Itsamna

City of Guatemala -. In March 1954, the US government organized and hosted the Tenth Summit of the Organization of American States (OAS) in Caracas, Venezuela, to punish the National Revolution of Guatemala (1944-1954).

Two months after that summit, at which the Guatemalan foreign minister almost weepingly asked for US military non-intervention in his country, Guatemala’s constitutional president, Jacobo Árbenz, was forcibly overthrown by mercenaries in the most humiliating way. .. Before being expelled from the country, he was exhibited in his underpants at La Aurora International Airport… This legendary man died in poverty abroad.

At that summit, Guillermo Toriello, Guatemala’s foreign minister (later named Chancellor of Dignity), was the only one to vote against the OAS resolution that “suppressed” the principle of “non-intervention” and opened the door to bloody American interventionism. (coup d’état) on the continent of Abya Yala.

The US argument for overthrowing the Árbenz government was: “Communism threatens the American world.”

70 years later, the OAS returns with Almagro to defend democracy in Guatemala.

In August 2023, the month of Pachamama in the cosmopolitan Abya Yala to the south, Luis Almagro, secretary general of the OAS, is received in Guatemala as if he were a medieval consul of the Roman Empire.

The second round of elections will take place on 20 August. Almagro, the perpetrator of the massacres during the 2019 coup d’état in Bolivia, appears in this context as the “great redeemer” of Guatemala.

To prepare for Almagro/OAS to come as a redeemer to the Central American country, the Creole state and its oligarchs created the basic conditions.

They implanted and manipulated in people’s imagination fears and desires such as: “The state is dying because of corruption”, “Democracy is in danger”, “Our institutions are dying”, etc. In fact, the two hundred year old state of Guatemala was and remains corrupt/corrupt. Democracy has never existed for everyone (the demographic majority has never been in government or held public office). But through these and other hoaxes, the Guatemalan identity is terrified, exploiting the permanent collective anomie in which it exists. And, of course, there is no collective anomie without selective amnesia, and they necessarily cause collective “self-defeat” and neophobia (fear of change).

Banish multi-ethnicity in Guatemala and the continent

In recent years, the Plurinational State proposal has begun to move forward in Guatemala through the People’s and Plurinational Constituent Assembly (ACPP) process. It is fed by indigenous people and peasants.

They even created their own political organization, the Movement for the Liberation of the Peoples (MLP), to participate in elections and materialize a multinational state.

In the 2019 general election, the MLP finished fourth at the national level. But this organization, unconstitutionally and due to the silence of the “current defenders” of Guatemalan democracy, was excluded from the 2023 general elections and legally annulled.

At present, the North American attack on the multi-ethnic proposal has already led to the removal of the MLP from its path, in addition to “distancing” from the multi-ethnic obligations of the native authorities, leaders and intellectuals of the Maya and Mestizos, who at some point “flirted” with the idea of ​​multi-ethnicity.

Now, many “multinationals” are cheering (if not as an act of repentance) for a North American consul sent “to brush aside the proposal for multinationality.”

What results has the OAS/US presence in Guatemala had in these 70 years?

Guatemala was not only a politico-military laboratory for perverted tests of American interventionism, like the one that happened in 1954. It was also a biological laboratory. In Guatemala’s central prison, the US government has vaccinated hundreds of Guatemalan prisoners with syphilis and gonorrhea to test their drugs…

70 years ago, the US/OAS toppled the National Revolution project led by none other than Juan José Arevalo, father of current Semilla presidential candidate Bernardo Arevalo, on the promise of development, security, democracy, institutionality.

If you look in the rearview mirror at this story… you will see a bloody path full of suffering, hunger, contagion, deprivation, racism, tyranny, corruption…

70 years later, the country is the world powerhouse for child malnutrition (eight out of 10 children under the age of five in a situation of malnutrition). World power as a result of the socio-economic inequality of neo-liberal robbery. A hungry country where there are more helicopters than birds flying in the air. A small country where dignity and sovereignty, like rights, are too far away for the vast majority.

But the worst legacy of this unredeemed crime of 70 years is the providential spirit (awaiting the arrival of the executioner as redeemer) that inhabits Guatemala, the result of anomie, intellectual self-censorship, self-defeat of “revolutionaries”, fear of structural change. Perverted gringo: he instilled a fear of communism, now he instills a fear of multinationality.

In 1948, the medical administrator of the Guatemalan Central Prison, Dr. Robles Chinchilla, after inoculating Guatemalan prisoners with venereal diseases, wrote with gratitude to the American doctor of the US Department of Health, John C. Cutler: “Our eternal gratitude for the noble and gentle way in which you alleviated the suffering of our prisoners.” “You. He was a true philanthropist.” This sums up the disastrous history of the 70-year US presence in Guatemala.

Why do politicians, rulers, priests, bishops, intellectuals, journalists, “authorities” of their ancestors fall on their faces before the executioner of Guatemala?

I already had in mind the syphilis vaccination, the fear of communism, now the rejection of multinationality …

In 2018, US President D. Trump called countries like Guatemala “shitholes” that send thousands of migrants daily as slave labor to support both economies.

Despite all this public information, why do Moors and Christians, masters and slaves, scholars and laity… fall down before America’s executioner? Everyone will have their own answer. The only certainty is that these actions are as deadly as those of the executioner. And no matter how much the knee-benders repent and commit acts of repentance after the fact, the damage is borne by their descendants.

*Researcher, lawyer and anthropologist of the Quechua language. Correspondent and columnist for various alternative media in Latin America.

(Taken from selected firms)