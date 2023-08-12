Luis Enrique did not lie and made a radical decision with Mbappe, Verratti and Neymar

The fire in Paris is more alive than ever, but this does not mean that Louis Enirque He’s not the type to back off and make it clear in his first lineup.

He warned him ahead of time. “I keep secret what I talk about with the players. I prefer to keep it a secret. My words say a lot, and my deeds say more, ”the coach said at a press conference and obeyed. Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr and Marco Verratti missed out against Lorient.

These three players are trying to get out of the club as best they can. The most striking case is the case neymar that although he has been confirmed low due to the alleged virus, he is even in talks to terminate his contract and his greatest desire is to return to FC Barcelona, ​​although he must first convince Javi Hernandez.

The situation with the two previous ones is more compromised. especially one of Kylian Mbappe, who remains silent until nothing is known about his future. According to the French press, his idea is to continue until psg There are two alternatives: either extend or leave now, but not at any cost. He real Madrid He is aware of what is happening, and in Paris they are already making it clear that their hand will not waver when it comes to leaving him without calls.

Finally, there is a case Marco Verratti, which was less popular but follows the same line. PSG want to sell him, but he is not making much effort to move. At the moment he has offers from the United States, but his idea is to continue his career in Europe. Chelsea were talked about as the main option but already dropped due to the moves they made.

Be that as it may, PSG and the players have a limit of just over two weeks to decide their future. If they don’t, they’ll have long days in the stands.

