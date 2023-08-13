Luis Suarez’s message to Diego Godin at farewell to football

ESPN.comReading: 2 min.

The Gremio striker, who shared many years with the defender at the Celeste, did not forget the fights in Spain and thanked him for his camaraderie and dedication to the shirt. EFE

Before Luis Suarez did not stay away from the news about Diego Godin’s retirement player with whom he shared many years Uruguay’s choice and sent him a heartfelt message.

Suarez recorded the audio for the program “Quiero Fútbol” Sport 890 where he commented on Godin.

“I wanted to leave a special message to a teammate, friend, role model, great captain, with whom I was able to play many caps, with joys and sorrows, but always with that spirit, with that way. that He was so special” started with Louis.

He later mentioned discussions they had when they were rivals in the Spanish league.

“He was also my rival in the Spanish championship, we fought, we argued because we felt it. But off the field we are great friends and we knew we were representing our country. That’s why at the time we were talking about it and it was a sign between us that we had to stop these fights for wanting to win and I’m for Barcelona and he’s for Atlético because we were leaders in the national team, and we had to change that.”

Suarez added: “And then I am proud to have spent so much time with him in the national team. His dedication is admirable, the fight he gave for each of us, for the people who worked at the Complex, who are grateful to him, and with the mirror that he always had when he was Tota (Diego Lugano), from whom he learned a lot in how to lead. He had a great, wonderful career, achieved success at club level and was the player with the most caps for the national team.”

Suarez concluded by saying: “Many of us feel identified with how well he represented us around the world. It was my pride to play with him, share stunt moments, great stunt losses and concentration (laughs). And now I wish him all the best, enjoy your family and this upcoming stage and a big hug to the great pharaoh Diego Godin.”