Madrid starts a new era at La Catedral

That’s all. The wait is over. La Liga is back and it’s coming with one of the games of the year, the classics: Athletic-Real Madrid which will take place this Saturday (21:30 / Movistar LaLiga) in one of the most iconic stadiums in Spanish football such as La Catedral, San Mamés.

Thus, due to the high latitudes in which the meeting takes place, and its difficulty for real Madrid that he would have to play the first three games away due to the renovation of the stadium. Santiago Bernabeu, Carlo Ancelotti seeks to take the first three points and will try to do this by overcoming an untimely and delicate injury Thibaut Courtois it made you change the pace of your planning and think about the idea of ​​finding a warranty porter in the market.









Until then, and if that happens, whoever plays and is confident enough about it will Andrey Lunin who is expected to be accompanied in defense by Carvajal, the new captain, Militao, Alaba and Fran Garcia who also makes his debut in the line-up due to injury mehndi. It’s time to pay attention to the man from La Mancha, whose premiere could not be more significant. Already later, in the middle, there are doubts about the new system, which Ancelotti will predictably bet on, testing it throughout the season. In other words, a 4-4-2 with a diamond-shaped midfield in which the only pieces that seem safe are Bellingham in the playmaker and Camavinga inside left. Toni Kroosat the anchor point, there is also the option to become a starter to help clear the ball and the last place will be challenged. Luka Modric And Fede Valverde in an interesting fight.

On the other hand, above Vinicius And Rodrigo They are supposed to be in charge of finding the target from a slightly more focused position, which has already given some indication that it is not working as well. In case the team needs a link, Joselu He could also enter the second part, “re-debuting” with Real Madrid, as well as Brahim.

Athletic, home premiere

So is the team Ernesto Valverde comes on a first date with a random new face like Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta or Asier Villalibre, who returns to the team, as well as with losses in the defense of Erai and Yuri, who, in principle, will be replaced by Vivian and Iñigo Lekue, respectively. Athletic then greet the new season with the same philosophy they always have and a vote to be one of those La Liga teams that are always uncomfortable with players like Los Williams or Oyhan Sunset.

