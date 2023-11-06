Mafia 2, Dragon Ball, and Aliens are free PS Plus games for November

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition and Dragon Ball: The Breakers and Aliens: Fireteam Elite are the free PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Deluxe games in November for service subscribers on PlayStation 5 (PS5) and PlayStation 4 (PS4). The titles will be accessible on the first Tuesday of the month, November 7th, and remain available until December 4th. Users have until November 6th to redeem October’s games: The Callisto Protocol, Farming Simulator 22, and Weird West. Check out more details about the new games.

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition brings a remastered version of the classic gangster game — Photo: Disclosure/2K Games

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition | PS4

The remastered version of the classic action game Mafia 2 tells the story of Vito Scaletta, a former war hero from the 40s and 50s who finds himself in the middle of the golden age of the big mafias. After his father incurs a large amount of debt, Vito commits crimes as a gangster alongside his friend Joe to get money. The game features a large open world in the city of Empire Bay, New York, where users can explore, drive, and engage in gunfights with other mobsters. The remastered version also comes with DLCs from the original game, such as The Betrayal of Jimmy, Jimmy’s Vendetta, and Joe’s Adventures.

