Magazine – News | Peninsular Magazine, Merida, Yucatan

The Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Yucatán reports the importance of maintaining healthy habits to prevent diseases such as fatty liver disease, a hidden disease that can jeopardize health if not caught early. The liver is vital to the proper metabolic functioning of the body, it is the largest solid organ, and among its main functions are the regulation of most blood chemical levels, energy storage and elimination of toxins, and the production of enzymes and bile that help digest food. , among others.

Dr. Lorenzo Manuel Vazquez Vidaurre, an internal medicine specialist, pointed out that it is important to understand what fatty liver is, as it can help you know how to prevent it, how to detect it in time to slow its development, or how to stop its development. reduce its complications to the possibility of already presenting this condition.

This condition can be caused by the accumulation of fat in the liver and is divided into two types: 1) non-alcoholic fatty liver disease ( steatohepatitis non-alcoholic), which develops due to factors such as obesity, insulin resistance, hypertension and/or malnutrition, and 2) fatty liver due to alcohol ( steatosis alcoholic liver disease, which is provoked by the use of alcoholic beverages.

It should be noted that chronic conditions such as diabetes, kidney problems, elevated cholesterol and triglyceride levels, or some inflammatory diseases can also be determining factors for the development of this affect.

This disease is considered silent, as there is no specific symptom that could give signs of suffering from it; however, in more advanced stages, fatigue, general malaise, pain in the upper right abdomen, yellowing of the skin and mucous membranes (jaundice) may be signs in those suffering from this disease.

It is important that patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease know that their condition can improve if they continue treatment in a timely manner, and if they improve their lifestyle, they also need to monitor and control their blood sugar, cholesterol, and this is important. lose weight.

On the other hand, if these patients do not adopt healthy habits, they may experience severe liver damage, cirrhosis, or even liver cancer.

Some recommendations for protecting the liver: avoid self-medication and home remedies for any health complications, as they can cause reactions that worsen the patient’s condition.

Vitamin E, found in green leafy vegetables such as spinach and broccoli, and omega-3s, found in fish and other shellfish, help to significantly reduce liver damage that occurs in non-alcoholic fatty acids. liver.

Finally, Social Security encourages beneficiaries to undergo a preventive medical examination at least once a year in PrevenIMSS modules located in family medicine departments in order to achieve timely detection and thus avoid complications.