Magnetic stimulation for treatment – Diario Sanitario

Author Carolina Yebenes Rivera Doctor, winner of the third “Tell me your TFG” draw

Transcranial magnetic stimulation for the treatment of mental pathology? This question, as if taken from a sci-fi movie, has occupied the minds of researchers who have been tirelessly trying to answer it for years.

With electromagnetic waves?

But what is this electromagnetic wave treatment? Well, I mean nothing more and nothing less than transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS). This is a non-invasive, painless and safe for the patient method of neurostimulation of the brain. Its mechanism of action is based on the generation of an electromagnetic field that penetrates the skull and meninges until it reaches the brain, where it induces a secondary electrical current that activates neurons. This new way of modulating neuronal activity, different from currently available psychoactive drugs, has generated great interest in the field of psychiatry.

Since its introduction by Dr. Anthony Barker and his team in 1985, its therapeutic use has continued to grow. So much so that today it is approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and tobacco addiction. However, its role in other psychiatric disorders remains uncertain, so we decided to conduct a systematic review of its efficacy in other psychiatric disorders. To do this, a total of 37 publications of the type of systematic review and/or meta-analysis were included in our study, the purpose of which was to collect and summarize the most relevant results in order to try to answer the big question posed.

From insomnia to suicidal thoughts

By stimulating various areas of the brain, TMS was able to significantly improve the quantity and quality of sleep in patients with insomnia, and the relationship between the number of sessions and the effectiveness of the treatment was directly proportional. On the other hand, people with suicidal thoughts showed a reduction in this symptomatology, indicating a greater effect in women and in combination with an antidepressant. With regard to eating disorders (ED), participants noted a reduction in feelings of rejection towards their body and anxiety during food exposure. With regard to generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), sufferers reported a reduction in anxiety symptoms as well as improved regulation of their emotions.

Also for dependencies

Methamphetamine, colloquially known as “crystal”, is a powerful central nervous system stimulant, the abuse of which has a number of harmful effects that can lead to cerebral hemorrhage, seizures, and ultimately death. To avoid such dramatic consequences for addicted people, extensive studies have been conducted that show that the use of EMT significantly reduced the desire to consume and withdrawal symptoms, results that are of high quality evidence.

New Opportunity

So, can we treat patients with these pathologies with EMT? The answer is clear: yes. The reviewed studies have a strong enough basis to recommend this therapeutic method, which could be of great benefit to those populations whose quality of life is so reduced and who in many cases become unresponsive to traditional therapies. Thus, they will have an additional treatment route that can give them a new opportunity to achieve their long-awaited recovery.