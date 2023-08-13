Makeup inspired by Penélope Cruz, who conquers TikTok

Just like there are iconic looks some celebrities are remembered forwhether on the red carpet, a character from a movie or an outfit or accessory that is 100% the hallmark of a celebrity or public figure, there are makeups that also achieve such an effect and go down in history.

From Marilyn Monroe with her unmistakable red lips and thin eyeliner, to Sofia Loren and her cat eye that marked the 60s and 70s, to the most current makeup like the Kardashian family. Make-up that becomes recognizable marks of some characters and that the rest of the mortals try to recreate.

Since TikTok came into our lives, finding inspiration and the latest trends means turning to this social network. From discovering new music, getting the latest news from brands, hauling or trying on, to make-up and skincare recommendations.

Beauty Zone TikTok set makeup trends for this summer, all focused on imagining what a Mediterranean girl would be like. While “Tomato Girl” shows the cutest face and the reddish color of the Italian, in the style of Dolce Vita, Penélope Cruz becomes the inspiration for the most sensual and wild side of this Mediterranean image.

Generation Z discovered in the beauty of the actress their new muse of sexy and simple makeup. Penelope’s most iconic looks from the 2000s have become popular with the tiktoker generation. From ‘Volver’ to ‘Vicky, Cristina y Barcelona’, Pe’s iconic makeup is a hit with the little ones. dare you? We suggest how to get it.

Penelope Cruz makeup

Makeup is much simpler than it looks and is a classic for when you don’t know how to put on but want your look to be the center of attention. The large almond-shaped eyes, like those of the actress, are the ones you will enjoy the most with this makeup.

Skin

Completely unlike what we are used to after all these years of super glowing and radiant skin, Cruz’s makeup in the years where this trend is inspired is rather dull, but without stiffness, as natural as possible. The routine of contouring, blush, highlighter and bronzer has been completely reduced to coral-orange blush or bronzer. You don’t need much else as the goal is to emphasize the eyes.

Maybelline Superstay 30h Active Way Maybelline Superstay 30h Active Way Source: Amazon

Guerlain Terracotta Light Guerlain Terracotta Light Source: Amazon

Eyes

Appearance should be your number one mission on which you can focus all your attention, although it will not require much effort. Prep your eyes with an eye primer or, if that’s not enough, a dab of concealer to make the smoke more intense this way.

emphasize and To add depth to your eyes, apply a light brown eyeshadow or bronzer to the entire mobile eyelidby highlighting the crease and blending very well, you want it to look as natural as possible to give the impression of a brunette, not a cut.

The fun part comes with the black. Use a black eyeliner to line the eyelashes.. Since then, it doesn’t have to be perfect you have to erase it. If you prefer, you can draw a small tail at the end of your lashes to lengthen the look. Don’t forget to mix well to get the smoke effect. If needed, for more depth and pigmentation, rub smoky black with an eye shadow of the same color or repeat with eyeliner. The process of the upper part of the eye should be repeated in the lower part, filling the waterline and blending the smokiness of the lower lashes with the upper ones.

Maybelline tattoo pencil, deep black onyx Maybelline tattoo liner, deep black onyx Source: Amazon

Mouth

Given that the appearance will be heavily loaded, the mouth will be straight. Using a lipstick very close to your natural color or two shades above, outline your lips and add lipstick in your shade with small touches.

Nyx NYX Professional make-up line Loud Nyx NYX Professional make-up line Loud Source: Amazon

Mina The Longwear Lipstick 503 Mina The Longwear Lipstick 503 Source: Amazon

A simple look that’s hard to miss. Do you dare to try?