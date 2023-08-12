Malaria registers over 11,000 infections in Loreto

So far, no deaths have been reported from the disease this year.

Until the first week of August 2023, the Loreto Regional Health Authority (GERESA Loreto) reported 11,163 cases of malaria throughout the region, which is also a decrease compared to last year 2022.

According to GERESA Loreto statistics, malaria cases are down 17.7% overall compared to last year, and no Loretos have died as a result of the disease in eight months of 2023.

Malaria infections have been reported in 43 districts of the Loreto region, with 80.23% of reported cases occurring in 10 districts this year. Among the 4 main districts are Pastaza, Andoas, Urarinas and Trompeteros, the first two in the province of Datem del Marañon and the last two in the province of Loreto.

According to the degree of risk of malaria infection, 7 districts are classified as very high risk, 12 districts as high risk, 11 districts as medium risk and 10 districts as low risk. In these areas they identified variants of Vivax and Falciparum.

The childhood stage of life accounts for 47.84% of malaria cases in the region, followed by the adult stage (18.40%). For cases of P. Vivax malaria and P. falciparum malaria, the most affected stages of life are children from 5 to 11 years old (26.27%), for cases of P. Malariae malaria, the greatest number is concentrated in the Adolescent stage.

In this regard, GERESA Loreto uses mechanisms to prevent infection and delicate conditions of the disease through epidemiological surveillance and training of local caregivers in coastal areas.

As epidemiologist Carlos Alvarez, a specialist from GERESA Loreto, points out, unlike dengue fever, which registers infections in cities, malaria occurs in rural areas, so they have to make great efforts to care for coastal residents due to the lack of a medical center nearby.

(K. Rodriguez)