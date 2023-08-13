Manchester City | 3 tracks to replace Riyad Mahrez

He Manchester He is trying to improve his side and while he is in talks to sign the Brazilian midfielder from West Ham, there are other names of great interest. As the departure of Riyad Mahrez left an important void for citizens in an attack that Pep Guardiola wants to fill.

The Spanish coach, who today in the press center refused to talk about proper names in the market, wanted to consider other solutions in his case. And that’s what sky blues They intend to bolster their attack well with some top tier additions to improve their offensive potential.

Barcelona form the arrival of Joao Cancelo

Three francophone names on stage

Our colleagues explain footmerkato.no that the champions of England are considering different ideas. Beginning with Bradley Barcola, a 20-year-old Olympique de Lyon striker who was also actually targeted by PSG. On the other hand, we have Jeremy Docu21-year-old French striker, defending the colors of Rennes.

This Belgian is also young, like another Frenchman of the same age who already knows the prime minister. Michael Olize defends the Crystal Palace jersey, in which the French player has shown great results to date. Therefore, these are interesting goals that are appreciated by the European champions.