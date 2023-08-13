Manchester City, big favorite in the Premier League with some alternatives

MADRID, 10 August. (EUROPE PRESS) –

The Premier League kicks off a new season this Friday with Josep Guardiola’s Manchester City claiming their third title in a row, but this year’s main rivals will be Arsenal and Manchester United, who have stepped up markedly to counter overwhelming dominance.” citizen.” .

Of course, the reigning Champions League champions endured the 2022/23 domestic league win, following Arsenal until the last days. However, their attacking reliability just exacerbated the Londoners’ decline, taking Guardiola’s men for their fifth title in six years, this time by five points.

In recent seasons in this transfer market, the City side have lost vital figures such as German Ilkay Gündogan or Algerian Riyad Mahrez, but have been reinforced by Croatian Mateo Kovacic in midfield, with compatriot Josko Guardiol left behind. , further supporting the almost impenetrable rear line.

The Manchester Sky Blues’ main opponent will be Arsenal, led by Mikel Arteta, who came as a surprise last year. His team’s shallow depth was too much of a slab in the final month of competition, so the arrival of Englishman Declan Rice, the most expensive signing in prime ministerial history, and Chelsea FC’s versatile German Kai Havertz gave him more options for the Basque coach.

After a year of confirming the North London team this year they are starting as a true alternative. This was evident last weekend in the Community Shield, which they won on penalties after a draw against Manchester City. If signatures end up in the Arteta system, their title options grow exponentially.

Below are the two teams classified for the Champions League: Manchester United, who have been reinforced by Norway’s Rasmus Høilund and who will want to grow if Erik ten Hag keeps his plans well, and the amazing Newcastle United, who have reached fourth position and for this reason he plunged headlong into the market; however, the extra number of games will be a problem for Eddie Howe’s charges.

Teams like Liverpool or Chelsea, who performed the worst last year, are now watching this campaign outdoors. Signings like Dominik Soboslai shine among the Reds, but manager Jurgen Klopp still has flaws in his squad as money from Saudi Arabia convinced Fabinho Tavares and Jordan Henderson and left a hole in the defensive position.

At the Blues, the injury to French striker Christopher Nkunku, who will miss five months of competition, has broken everything. The new coach, Mauricio Pochettino, will have to bring along Senegalese Nico Jackson, who recently signed from Villarreal and had a great pre-season; Likewise, the Argentine coach will use numerous acquisitions from the previous leg to completely rebuild the team.

On the other hand, there will be a clash between Aston Villa, led by Unai Emery, and Tottenham Hotspur, who went crazy with Harry Kane, and Brighton & Hove Albion, Roberto De Zerbi on the bench and without his beacon Alexis Mack Allister, though for now remains Ecuadorian Moises Caicedo, an architect who finished fifth in the Premier League last year.

In the lower zone, there are contenders like Fulham, Crystal Palace or West Ham, as well as Bournemouth, who, with the signing of Spaniard Andoni Iraola as manager, are completely changing their bet, seeking to settle in the Premier with one of the technicians who have been the brightest in recent years in the major European leagues.

Also in the fight for the rescue are recently promoted Sheffield United, Luton Town and a Burnley team that made the most of the summer transfer market. Other teams in danger are Wolverhampton Wanderers, who have been seething since the departure of their manager Julen Lopetegui, and Everton, who have lost a lot of potential this summer.

–SCHEDULE of the 1st DAY of the PREMIER LEAGUE.

– Friday 11 August.

Burnley – Manchester City 21.00.

-Saturday 12.

Arsenal – Nottingham Forest 13.30.

Bournemouth – West Ham 16.00.

Brighton – Luton Town 16.00.

Everton-Fulham 16:00

Sheffield United – Crystal Palace 16.00.

Newcastle United – Aston Villa 18.30.

-Sunday 13.

Brentford-Tottenham 15:00.

Chelsea-Liverpool 17:30.

-Monday 14.

Manchester United – Wolves 21.00.