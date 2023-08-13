Manchester City: Erling Haaland breaks silence after strong argument with Pep Guardiola: ‘I’m still young’

Front end Manchester, Erling Haalandbroke the silence after a heated discussion with the coach citizens, Pep Guardiola.

And this is that after the match of the sky blue team with Burnley, guardiola scolded Haaland ―despite the fact that he scored two goals― and slapped a camera capturing the right moment of reprimand. The images went viral on social media, causing the Norwegian footballer to issue statements.

“I try to focus every day and keep saying how nice it is to work with pep. I have to keep developing because I’m still young and I don’t think there is anyone better to teach,” he explained in an interview with the publication. sky sports.

According to Haaland, the problem started when he himself got mad at Bernardo Silva for not giving him the ball. This irritated Guardiola because Halaand “always wants the ball”.

“It happened with the last shot because I got mad at Bernard for not passing the ball to me. And he (Pep Guardiola) got angry with me. but this is a good start for the championship,” he concluded.

As part of the European Super Cup Manchester will meet with Sevilla. It’s next Wednesday, August 16, at the Karaiskakis Stadium.