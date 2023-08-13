Manchester City – Sevilla: how do the citizens arrive?

Manchester City and Sevilla will meet at the Georgios Karaiskaki Stadium for the European Super Cup. Read how the British arrive.

Sky Blues gift for Manchester City against Sevilla

Threesome winners come to this instance with the opportunity win 5 of the 6 most important titles that the European team can accept.

Pep Guardiola has scheduled a short pre-season in Japan. The townspeople played three friendly matches.

The first of them ended with a victory over Yokohama FM with a score of 3-5. They then faced Bayern Munich and won 1-2. finally fell against Atlético 1-2.

They then returned to work in England. On 6 August, the season officially began with a 1–1 draw against the Gunners for the FA Super Cup. Cole Palmer opened the gate for Manchester, but Leandro Trossard equalized. In penalties, De Bruyne and Rodri did not close with a score of 4:1 in favor of the Londoners.

The away operation was evident at the Etihad club stadium. The squad left Ilkay Gundogan, Yangel Herrera, James Trafford, Riyad Mahrez and Carlos Borges.

However, they were only strengthened Yosko Guardiol, a native of Leipzig and Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea. However, there is still a market for signings and they sound names such as Lucas Paqueta.

This comes with a Premier League debut with a 0-3 win over Burnley. Erling Haaland a couple of times and Rodri gave him three points.

Manchester City statistics for the 2022-2023 season

There was no more dominant team in Europe than the Sky Blues. Despite some irregularities, they showed that they were created for great things. They showcase a new Premier, another FA Cup and their most prized trophy: Champions League.

They started the football year in Group G of the Champions League alongside Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and Copenhagen. received first place with 14 points, the product of 4 wins and 2 draws. 14 goals scored, only 2 conceded and +12 difference.

In the 1/8 finals they met with Leipzig. Despite some upheaval in the first leg, which ended 1-1, they smashed the houses 7-0 to leave the aggregate 8-1.

Then they measured with Bayern Munich. In spite of everything, the Bavarians offered no resistance and remained on the road after a total score of 4:1.

In the semi-final they met with the champions 21/22: Real Madrid. The first match was difficult at the Santiago Bernabeu. They started off losing on the scoreboard, but Kevin De Bruyne’s goal in the 67th minute kept them alive. The next engagement was a party: 4-0, including dance and reaching the final.

Against Inter in the definition they found a lot of opposition. However, great goal from Rodri on 68′ He set the final score 1:0 and the celebration at home.

The last matches of the citizens before Manchester City and Sevilla

Burnley 0-3 Manchester City. 08/11/2023.

Manchester City – Arsenal 1:1. 08/06/2023.

Manchester City – Atlético Madrid 1:2. 07/30/2023.

Bayern Munich 1-2 Manchester City. 07/26/2023.

Yokohama 3-5 Manchester City. 07/23/2023.

