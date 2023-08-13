Mango and shorts approved by Rosalia and Scarlett Johansson

Just mentioned the name of the movie lost in translation Sofia Coppolainevitable image of a very young Scarlett Johansson on the streets of Tokyo, walking through the crowd on a rainy day, accompanied by his transparent umbrella. Considered one of the most important films of recent years with such iconic scenes that have inspired many artists. The last case found came from the hand Mango and his new clothes photographed in the rain, this time in Paris, but accompanied by the same essence and the same umbrella as the film.

Scarlett Johansson in Lost in Translation

Another case, also recent, concerned Rosalia. In his video clip for his latest musical work, known as Yourthe singer decided to take the city of Tokyo for the stage and in one of the scenes one could see Rosalia walks just like Scalett Johansson in the movie.. It’s not the first time the artist has winked at Coppola’s work. In the video for Candy, her fourth single from the album motomamiRosalia sings in Japanese karaoke and even included a pink wig in her outfits as the film’s lead actress looks in the karaoke scene.

Sofia Coppola has already announced that she has completely immersed herself in her new project Priscilla. This time the director is trying to tell the love story of actress and singer Elvis Presley, but through her eyes. Its premiere is scheduled for next October, when they will be 20 years old since its release on the big screen Lost in translation although it will arrive in Spain only next year.

courtesy of mango Shorts that connect Rosalia, Scarlett Johansson and Mango Courtesy of Columbia Records Rosalia in Tokyo for her latest music project TUYA.

As we mentioned at the beginning, Mango wanted to pay homage to Coppola’s film with an editorial that accompanies his new offerings that draw direct inspiration. One of the pieces of clothing that caught our attention was straight and long shorts, below the knees and with tires. Classic combination in clothes clip-on trousers along with the most trends of the 2000ers What do cargo pants look like? Decorated with many pockets and in raw color. As simple as they are, the Mango Bermuda shorts could fit into the wardrobe of the film if it were filmed again today.

Another argument in favor of these Bermuda shorts is that this style of trousers has become a popular wear for everyone. looks from Rosalia’s diary. The singer paired her Bermuda shorts with white knee-high boots that will hopefully become one of stellar trends next fall. This time it was Mango, the firm in charge of forging yet another connection between the Spanish singer and film director.

Bermuda lost in translation from Mango, which combine Rosalia and Scarlett Johansson in one piece of clothing, will be the star trend next fall.

