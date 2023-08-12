Mango has a denim jumpsuit like Kendall Jenner that makes legs look endless

As you’ve seen in “street style” and your favorite firms, “denim” is back with a bang this year (although it’s never really gone away). This fabric has always been a part of our wardrobe, but this season more than ever, because the “total look” jeans in the spirit of the 90s – like a combination of a denim jacket with jeans – are walking the runways and the streets.

One of the “famous” proponents of this trend is Kendall Jenner, who this week chose “denim” clothes that are very trendy and will make you look “gorgeous” in seconds. Kardashian sister posted on Instagram with cute cowboy monkeyshort and with buttons all over the front that fits you like a glove.

The jumpsuit of this model belongs to the English brand Own., of which it is the image, but we found a very similar design in Mango, which is available online for less than 30 euros, and you will fall in love. In addition to being a great fit and elongator, we think it’s a very comfortable, versatile piece that can give you a lot of options depending on how you pair it: with flat sandals for the office or with heels for going out. for dinner or in slippers to the festival walk. . You can even continue to wear it in September paired with cowboy boots and a trench coat.

Thank you Kendall for inspiring our outfits!