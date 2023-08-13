Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Roger are already in the Toronto final | ATP tour

The National Bank Open presented how Rogers already knows his first doubles finalists. Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Roger opened the center court this Saturday with a 6-3, 3-6, 10-5 victory over Marcel Granollers and Horacio Ceballos in one hour and 32 minutes.

This is the third season finale for the Salvadoran and the Dutchman to be crowned champions in the first quarter at the ATP 250 hard court tournaments at Adelaide 1 and Delray Beach.

The two couples already dated in 2023. They did it in the semi-finals of the ATP 250 in Geneva, on clay, and then the victory went to Granollers and Ceballos in straight sets.

Of course, Lexus ATP Head2Head were tied 1-1 since they first met at the Nitto ATP Finals last year. Then, on the indoor hard court in Turin, the victory went to Arevalo and Roger. In the semi-finals in Toronto, the balance in head-to-head meetings was broken (2-1).

On Canadian hard, Granollers and Ceballos had first-break options in the seventh game of the match with a 30/40 score in their favor. However, Arevalo and Roger were able to keep the pitch (4-3).

Immediately, the Salvadoran and the Dutchman interrupted the serve at the first opportunity. Thanks to an Arévalo serve, they closed the first set 6-3 in 36 minutes, despite the fact that the Spaniard and Argentine managed to reach 0:30.

Granollers and Ceballos insisted on rest at the beginning of the second set and again had three break options with the score 1:0, 15/40 in their favor, but Arevalo again saved the situation with his serve, equalizing the score 1:1. Although soon after, with the possibility of a seventh break, they achieved their goal by taking a 4-1 lead and pulling out enough lead to allow them to level the score (6-3 in 41 minutes).

As in the case of both pairs in the quarterfinals, the outcome of the duel was decided on a close tie-break, which ended with a score of 10:5.

This Sunday they will fight for the title at the ATP Masters 1000 in Canada against the winner of the second semi-final, No. 3 seed Rajiv Ram and Joe Salisbury against German No. 6 seed Kevin Kravitz and Tim Putz.

Did you know…?



Marcel Granollers and Horacio Ceballos are not the only Spanish-Argentine couple to win the title in Canada (2019). In 1974, Manuel Orantes and Guillermo Vilas did the same.