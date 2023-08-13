Marcelo Charrocchi won the TR V6 in Concepción del Uruguay.

Leandro González and Juan Cruz Roca retained the TR and TR Junior series respectively.

At the seventh round of the Top Race, held at the Concepción del Uruguay circuit, Almafuerte’s TR V6 driver Marcelo Chiarrocchi won the Series Leandro Gonzalez and the Junior Juan Cruz Roca in two finals in this category. .

Best Race V6

Marcelo Charrocchi (Ford Mondeo) won the final race by 30 minutes plus one lap from start to finish, champion Diego Hazard (Lexus) passed him to 317 thousandths, and the third step of the podium went to Luis José Di Palma (Fiat Chronos).

Podium TR V6, Diego Hazard, winner Marcelo Chiarrocchi and Luis José Di Palma

The competition began with play stopped and Marcelo Ciarrocchi (Ford Mondeo), who took pole position, decided to box further in order to be able to see the starting light clearly. The representative of Almafuerte had a great start, he was in the lead and never lost it during the race.

At the end, she said: “It was a very tough race, I knew that if I take advantage of the wind, which hurts the car a lot from behind, I can win if I don’t make mistakes. The car worked great and most of the win came on pole position on the qualifying lap. Diego (Hazard), when he got too close to my car, lost the load in the front and began to bulge the trunk when cornering.

This victory, the first of the year, was a long wait, but it’s thanks to the great work of the team, which always gives me an incredible car. Now I’ll have to keep deducting points to see if I can get a hold of the championship.”

Diego Hazard (Lexus), Luis José Di Palma (Fiat Cronos) and Facundo Aldrighetti (Lexus) arrived blocked in less than a second, and for half an hour of the race they were always the same, but without the ability to change position.

They rounded out the top ten; 5th Lucas Guerra (Chevrolet Cruze); 6th Oscar Sanchez (Chevrolet Cruze); 7th Stefano Di Palma (Fiat Cronos); 8th Matias Capurro (Ford Mondeo); 9th place José Manuel Zapag (Lexus) and 10th place Thomas Cingolani (Lexus).

The championship is led by Diego Hazard (Lexus) with 213 points, 2nd Luis José Di Palma (Fiar Cronos) 196, 3rd Marcelo Chiarrocchi (Ford Mondeo) 144; 4th Facundo Aldrigetti (Lexus) 140 and 5th Oscar Sanchez (Chevrolet Cruze) 91 units.

Best Racing Series

Leandro Gonzalez (Toyota Corolla) made a triumphant debut in this category on a weekend that also marked his first pole position. Lucas Gambarte (Ford Mondeo) moved up to the second step of the podium, ending a great weekend after winning Friday’s sprint, while Lucas Bogdanovich (Toyota Corolla) completed the podium at Concepción del Uruguay.

The final was a fierce one, with Gambarte making notable progress who was able to take second place but had no chance of overtaking González despite spinning at less than half a second intervals for most of the race.

The top ten included: 4th Diego Verriello (Fiat Cronos); 5th Martin Alessi (Toyota Corolla); 6th Juan Daglio (Toyota Corolla); 7th Ulysses Campiller (Mercedes); 8th Adrian Hamse (Fiat Cronos); 9th Christian Vallejo (Mercedes) and 10th Matias Montero (Mitsubishi).

Championship after seven dates: 1st Diego Verriello (Fiat Cronos) 209 points; 2nd Lukas Bogdanovich (Toyota Corolla) 172 and 2nd Emmanuel Perez Bravo (Chevrolet Cruze) 159 units.

Best junior race

Juan Cruz Roca (Mercedes) won two junior finals, in the first he was accompanied to the podium by Agustín Joseph (Chevrolet Cruz) and Lucas Martinez (Mercedes) and in the second final by Adrian Ciocci (Chevrolet Cruz). ) and Nicolas Hines (Mercedes).

The championship is led by Juan Cruz Roca (Mercedes) with 190 points: 2nd Agustín Joseph (Chevrolet Cruze) 90 and 3rd Adrian Ciocci (Chevrolet Cruze) with 77 points.

The next race will take place on September 3rd at the Parque de la Velocidad de San Jorge.