Marcelo excludes consent and trusts the candidate

Ebrard says he only thinks about winning

Marcelo Ebrard, candidate of the Transformation Defense Coordination, arrived in the state of Zacatecas, where he held a conference in front of his supporters who were already waiting for him.

During the rally, he stated that he did not underestimate the opposition; but he believed that Morena, with him at the head, would win the elections according to their results.

Taking the floor, he indicated that the next election would be between the Alternative Nation project embodied by Morena and the Retro Nation project.

He indicated that he did not intend to agree; that he is not in a race for Morena to see what he gets, but rather aims to win the presidency because he can make a difference for the country.

On the statements of US Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who said he would send drones to Mexico to fight fentanyl. He pointed out that the governor should start by controlling his state and better focus on getting his country to stop sending weapons to Mexico.

During his stay in Zacatecas, Ebrard continues his Casa Violeta project in the state of Zacatecas and has already opened one of them.

Casas Violeta will be run by Marseille women and will function as an advice center for legal, health and protection from gender-based violence.

National Coordination for the Fourth Transformation candidate, Adan Augusto López Hernández, stressed the importance of enhancing social justice in the country during an information gathering he held in Tamaulipas.

“Every day more Mexicans are benefiting from the Fourth Transformation, it’s the least we can do for a people who have done so much to change this country,” he said.

At an event that drew thousands of people including women, men, youth, seniors, oil workers and teachers to Tampico’s Plaza de la Libertad, the former interior minister emphasized that this is the new Mexico; one that the people built together with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

However, Lopez Hernandez warned that those who plundered the country would not return, as under the leadership of the president and with the support of the people of the 4T, the people would make this decision “because this path is irreversible.”

He stressed that less than six years ago, the dream of change seemed unattainable because those in power and the rich sank the country instead of helping it, “underestimated the Mexican people and thought we were ignorant: they were wrong.” he stressed.

“A revolution of conscience has come to Mexico, a mandate from the people to distinguish between right and wrong, good and bad.

Montreal will end its tours as “corcholata”

Senator from Morena with the license of Ricardo Monreal said that he would first finish the tour of the country as a “corcholata” in order to adequately complete the process, and then see what happens around him, striving to become a candidate for the presidency. capital government.

In an interview yesterday Saturday after attending the Zona Joven festival in Mexico City, the presidential candidate said he would be where it is good for his Morena party and vowed not to create cracks or splits.

“I am calm, now I will finish this process with dignity, with decency, and then we’ll see what happens; I will be where the brunette will come in handy after this process; If I don’t win if I don’t stay on top but I make sure unity is the biggest issue of all so we don’t get frustrated so we don’t cause cracks that we don’t split because a lot is at stake for the country and for the country,” he said.

During the event, and when asked whether the issue of SEP textbooks was politicized, he believed that doubts would be clarified during the evening meetings that take place at the National Palace.

“I trust that any circumstance, inaccuracy or error that even I deem necessary to correct will be cleared up,” said the National Revival Movement candidate.

Scheinbaum joins Cannes winner in Chiapas

As part of her visit to Chiapas, Morena presidential candidate Claudia Scheinbaum met with Chiapas-born and Cannes Prize-winning Miguel Flatov to learn how to shoot movies with a phone and thus capture the natural wonders of an entity.

The former head of government met with the director, who won the Best Feature Film on Mobile Phones award at the 2021 Cannes International Film Festival for his film Va por Diego (2021), to study part of the technique. seventh art.

For example, Sheinbaum Pardo took advantage of the mentorship of a Mexican filmmaker to record several shots that also highlighted the natural passages of Chiapas.

Claudia Scheinbaum arrived at Tuxtla Gutiérrez International Airport in Chiapas to continue her journey across the country in search of the 4T National Defense Coordinator.

At the Information Meeting, which took place at the Teatro del Pueblo in the Parque de Feria, he emphasized that women’s participation in public life had increased, mainly in the current federal administration.

“Women in the history of our country have often been demoted, many years ago we were still told, and also in some homes, that our role as a woman is to take care of children, take care of a husband.”

PRD continues “Broad Front”: Zambrano

Jesús Zambrano, president of the Democratic Revolution Party (PRD), announced that they remain firm in the Broad Front in favor of Mexico.

“We are waiting for sufficient clarification to continue moving towards this goal of building a new majority,” was part of a message he posted on social media this Saturday.

Zambrano explained that the PRD was one of the supporters of the “Broad Front” because it is intended to create an alliance between political forces and civil society.

“To build a majority by instilling confidence in that part of society that does not want to continue this disastrous course that the country is taking, promoted by the President of the Morena Republic,” he added.

The succession of PRD in Frente Amplio por México has been called into question after four candidates for the presidency of the alliance for 2024 were known to move on to the next stage of the process, from which PRD candidates Miguel Angel Mancera and Silvano were excluded Oreoles, who expressed their disagreement on social networks.

On August 10, Jesús Zambrano himself announced from the Chamber of Deputies that the party had decided to suspend relations with the Front, although he did not speak of withdrawing from it. He asked the Organizing Committee to explain why Silvano Oreoles and Miguel Angel Mancera “were politically marginalized”.

ART