Marcelo Flores trains with Arsenal and Mikel Arteta

ANDMarcelo Flores’ current time has brought him back to Arsenal, so he is looking to earn a place for himself in the future. And the thing is, his return to London has been defended by first-team manager Mikel Arteta, who is hopeful he can reach his full potential so that he could be added to the Premier League at some point.

Thus, the 19-year-old Mexican striker returned to the Gunners after spending a year on loan with Real Oviedo in the Spanish second division.

Arteta has now been given the opportunity to train with first team players with the aim of making his debut in the 2023-2024 season in the English First Division.

It should be remembered that Flores had disagreements when he was looking for which national team he was going to play for. In the end, when he chose Mexico, he was looking for a way to play constantly, so he arrived in Spain, where, unfortunately, his professional career did not take off.

Marcelo Flores and his time in Oviedo

In Oviedo, Flores was only active in two Copa del Rey matches; In addition, he scored 569 minutes in total in the Silver category of the Iberian country.

It so happened that the President of Oviedo Martin Pelaez himself admitted that he hopes that this was a great experience for him.

“The experience at Real Oviedo has helped Marcelo Flores a lot, he has grown a lot. He did not have the number of minutes that we and he himself would like, but this will be a huge growth experience for him. It will surely help him in his career,” he said.

Marcelo Flores could stay at Arsenal

The Mexican striker has returned to the ranks of the English club and hopes to finally gain a foothold. Although he excelled from the bottom, his move to the first team was not exactly optimal, but he remains confident that he will achieve it this season.

That being said, the same DT from Arsenal, Mikel Arteta, has recognized the quality of Flores and is hopeful that he will develop into the Sub-19s or perhaps find another direction for his path.

“We are very attentive to Marcelo Flores and we know what potential he has. Now we need to plan his career well and choose the best club for his growth,” he said.