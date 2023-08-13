Marco Reus and Jadon Sancho still remember him









Bayern and RB Leipzig meet in the German Super Cup (20:45 Spanish time) for the second year in a row. The transfer market is crowded with Thomas Tuchel’s people and left very important exits and arrivals with his rival.

The champion of the last eleven Bundesliga seasons wants to continue to maintain the dominance he also has in this tournament as has won on the last three occasions he has been present. His last defeat was in 2019, when Borussia Dortmund led by Marco Reus and Jadon Sancho were able to wet his ear with a victory over 2-0 with goals from Paco Alcácer and the English player himself.

Thomas Tuchel’s team is going through a very busy August regarding the transfer market as the arrival of Harry Kane from Tottenham for over €100m can’t hide the fact that some of the German manager’s basic requests have become impossible and it seems it’s time to look alternatives. Turning on the defensive rod to accompany the undisputed Joshua Kimmich not showing up in midfield and there is an open discussion between the player and the coach as the midfielder himself sees himself as a midfielder and his coach is not entirely convinced, or at least wants to have an alternative in case of injury this could leave one of his stars off the field for several games.

Big changes at RB Leipzig

The team led by Marco Rose held a summer market full of changes because there were many departures and arrivals. Guardiola sold to Manchester City for €90m It was without a doubt the most spectacular move as the Croat became the most expensive defender in history, overtaking Maguire, Van Dijk and Lucas Hernandez. He also left the team soboslai, who will play for Liverpool under Klopp after the English club pays 60 million euros for him. To this we must add the departure of their main scorer in recent seasons, nkunku. The operation is agreed before the beginning of summer.

The departure of important players, which RB Leipzig wanted to compensate by making the most expensive signing in their history. Lois Openda arrives from Lance in exchange for 42 million after an impressive season in Ligue 1 in which he scored over twenty goals. To the quality of the players who are still in the roster, such as Daniel Olmo or Forsberg, we must also add another old acquaintance from La Masia, Javi Simons, who will play for the German national team for a year thanks to a transfer agreed with PSG.