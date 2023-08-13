Margot Robbie was a huge Harry Potter fan and her husband was in one of the films.

At the moment margot robbie She became one of the most popular and sought-after actresses of the time. Since her rise to fame with her participation in The Wolf of Wall Street, the artist has become one of the biggest names in the Hollywood industry.

The truth is that in recent days the name of the translator has been making headlines in major tabloids thanks to her successful role in the Barbie movie. Hence the desire of her followers to want to continue to learn more about the personal aspects of this actress’s life. What’s surprising is that in this exhaustive search for her past, fans have been taken aback by her passion for Harry Potter, the saga that introduced her current husband.

Margot Robbie, big fan of Harry Potter

Jimmy Kimmel rescued by a photograph of the Hollywood star when she was only 13 years old, in which she proudly poses with her copy of Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (the fifth book in the saga of J.K. Rowling), over-the-counter glasses similar to those worn by a young magician, and a cup of tea, as described in Cinemanía.

Margot Robbie is a Harry Potter lover.

The famous woman has never denied her passion for the popular fantasy saga, moreover, at various meetings with the press, she expressed her displeasure when she took the Pottermore test to find out which house of Hogwarts she belonged to, and received Hufflepuff instead of her name Dear Gryffindor.

Margot Robbie’s husband was in Harry Potter

It is curious that the Australian actress married a producer Tom Ackerley, who participated as an extra in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, although she only found out about it after they were married. “My husband is in the Harry Potter films,” she told the Graham Norton program and joked: “I told him:“ If you had told me earlier, we would have got married faster, ”the aforementioned medium collects.

Tom Ackerley starred in Harry Potter as an extra

Debut Tom Ackerley as a translator happened when he was only 11 years old. While the fictionalization of the characters never ended in the end, he had his first experience in front of the cameras at the hands of one of Hollywood’s most popular sagas: Harry Potter. His face was part of the cast of the first three installments of the franchise, although it went largely unnoticed as he had a minor role as a student of Slytherin, one of the four houses of Hogwarts school.

Celebrity relationships draw a lot of attention because apart from their shared love for a magician, they have a lot in common, right down to their year of birth: 1990, as well as their passion for reading and movies. The product fell head over heels in love with it margot robbie on the set of Suite Francaise, where they became friends “for quite a while,” the actress told Vogue in 2016.

According to the Hello! their relationship ended in an affair, and in the same year, the happy and secretive couple sealed their love at the altar in a secret ceremony. Since then, their story has picked up pace, to the point that husband and wife became partners in the company they created with two friends, Sophia Kerr and Josie McNamara. It is this company, LuckyChap Entertainment, that is the maker of Barbies, a work they are very proud of and that demonstrates the great harmony they enjoy in every aspect.