Maria Rosa takes care of cars in the center of Ambato and is now looking for help for her daughter – Diario La Hora

Job. Maria Rosa spends most of her time between Juan Montalvo and Rocafuerte streets in the center of Ambato.

Maria Rosa Proano This elderly adult who works in car care Ambatothis sacrificial labor was his daily livelihood for 14 years.

Days that this woman is out 70 years old they exceed 12 hours a day, during which they are forced to stay outdoors.

At the moment, Mary Rose He shares his house with one of his daughters, who has several health problems who interfere with his work, and his two minor grandchildren.

An elderly person is usually located between the streets of Juan. Montalvo and Vicente Rocafuerte, the center of Ambato, although it can also be seen in miraflores weekend.

always have it blue jacket bearing the logos of the National Police, which has accredited her as a trusted vehicle guard, she wears a cap during the day to protect herself from the sun and tries to protect herself from the cold at the gates of the commercial premises at night.

womenwho lives near her place of work in the city center, says that 14 years ago, from the window of her house, she saw how criminals took parts from cars parked on the road, and that’s when she noticed an opportunity to earn extra money to take care of them.

Para ayudar a María Rosa se puede llamar al 09 98 03 99 00.

On a good day, this job brings him up to 12 dollars; on a bad day, earnings do not exceed 5 dollars.

A few of adviсe What do you get for buying a ticket? paid parking and waiting for a car for several hours costs 5, 10 or 20 cents, although there are also generous people who usually pay one dollar.

“People knew me because of my pet, since he died, I always go out alone, there is no one else to accompany me,” he said. Mary Rosewho still remembers her dead dog with tears move in December last year.

To help

“My daughter is in very poor health, she has anemia and diabetes, she cannot work,” says Maria Rosa, who decided solidarity draw which will serve to solve several medical expenses and fix his house, the one with some damage.

The ticket price is one dollarin the first case, the draw was scheduled for August 10, however, he decided to move the date to the 17th of the same month in the hope that more would be sold Tickets.

people can buy Tickets right with Maria Rosa between Juan Montalvo and Rocafuerte streets, although you can also go to business: El Garage de Chelmo, Drink and Go, Tortas del Chavo and Custode gas station in Miraflores. (RMC)