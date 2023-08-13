Marseille starts the campaign by defeating Reims; PSG start title defense without stars

PARIS (AP) — Portugal striker Vitinha scored the winner in the second half as Marseille kicked off their French league campaign with a 2-1 home win over Reims on Saturday.

Later, Paris Saint-Germain began defending their title at home against Lorient without Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Marco Verratti, who were left behind by new PSG manager Luis Enrique.

Marseille’s new manager Marcelino has left veteran striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the bench as the team face Panathinaikos in the Champions League second leg on Tuesday. Marseille, who were third in the French league last season, are losing 1-0 in the series.

Marseille struggled at home last season and the game got off to a bad start at the Stade Velodrome when Japan’s Junya Ito gave Reims the lead after 10 minutes.

After the midfielder equalized in the middle of the first half, Vitinha celebrated the victory in the 73rd minute.

Mbappé was last year’s top scorer with 29 goals, but will not take the field when PSG face Lorient due to a deadlock in contract talks. Mbappe wants to finish the season and leave the club as a free agent, but PSG want to sell him.

On Friday, Neymar trained on his own due to what the club said was a viral infection. But Neymar could also leave the team as the Brazilian and Verratti could move to the lucrative Saudi Arabian league.

BATTLE OF SAINT ETIENNE

The match of the second division of Saint-Étienne was postponed for an hour due to a fight between dozens of fans. Television images showed two groups of rival ultras battling in the away section.

Saint-Étienne is one of the most successful teams in France with 10 titles, one less than PSG. But Les Verts were relegated at the end of the 2021–22 campaign.