Martu Loyato. “In the strong floor “Heather”

The big boom on Corrientes Street in recent weeks has been the musical Heathers, based on the film School for Young Killers. The spectacle, reminiscent of a film by Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, as a result of the phenomenon evoked a modern story that explores in an original way issues such as bullying, parental disinterest and the crisis of young people at this point in their lives in a program with good songs and very outstanding performancesS. Martu Loyato, an actress who has appeared with great professional performances over the past five years, reprises her role as one of the main characters of this series.

How would you describe the professional context of your artistic education?

Martu Loyato: I started ballet at the age of four, I was very young, but I asked my parents if I wanted to go to ballet. They sent me to a school dedicated to it, it was my classical dance training with Katy Gallo. At the age of 13, I began studying musical theater, which I continued throughout high school, then added classes in jazz and contemporary music. The Musical Theater was realized in Estudio PI, which until recently was located in Argentina and now operates online from Spain. At the age of 20, I went to New York and completed a full two-year degree in musical theater there as a Joffrey Ballet School Scholar. I was going to look further and stay I always dreamed of living in New York when I auditioned for the Institute of American Musical Theater there and they gave me a full scholarship to study for two years was an opportunity I dreamed of something I craved for life.

But as soon as you finished it, you went back to Argentina and never came back to the United States. What changed this original situation?

ML: I was expecting to stay there and develop my career in the United States but legally in this country I had to go through a series of stages with the paperwork, I started the process but to finish it I had to go back to Buenos Aires and when I got back here I went to audition for a great musical in Buenos Aires and finally I stayed, then all plans changed, it was a great opportunity and I wanted to do it, I wasn’t going to let it go for the whim of being On Broadway. It was the first big door that opened for me in my professional career, there the initial thought of being in New York lost a lot of strength and the decision was right. We started in Maipo with “Chorus Line”, then went to Metropolitan and then Astral, playing in this show opened up a lot of contacts and I met a lot of people, I learned a lot of things, my swing role I covered all the female roles that were on stage, I had to learn eight different characters, it was something very far-fetched.

Patagonia and the decisive casting in his career

In 2022 you closed it with another concert on Corrientes street. What can you say about this experience?

ML: I remember it with great joy, I did the musical “Regreso en Patagonia” with Fer Dente in the lead role, it wasn’t such a long season and the memory of this work was beautiful, a very large team of artists on stage, I brought many friends with me from this experience. It was the artistic leg that connected me to “Heathers” because there was the same operational trio, that is Fernando Dente as director, Vanesa García Millán as choreographer and Eugenia Gil Rodríguez as vocal coach. They were in “Patagonia”, and then they came to “Wrzosy”.

You say they knew you very well. What was their reaction when they saw you on the second day when you were supposed to take the test?

ML: At first they were surprised when they saw me, Fer Dente later said. They saw me do something different from the idea or idea they had of me, v “Return in Patagonia” was a band and had a different energy for “Heather” to see an explosive, strong step, even something moderately aggressive. They didn’t know I could have it, it was beneficial, I had to break down these prejudices they had about me and show them that I could play the role of Heather McNamara, in a way they had to “pervert” me, definitely. This month of auditions I was mad, baaaaahh, totally not in the mood, in my head I thought cool “I’m going and I won’t give them a choice, I’m going to punch with my audition”, with that power I tried to face this explosion. They have you interpreting a lot of songs and choreography, you have to keep that energy up during the auditions where they see you hesitate, bye, they pull you out.

“The passion that connects us”

How did you survive being confirmed in the top cast? What references did you have to Winona Ryder’s films? This movie became a musical.

ML: When they chose me I lived that moment with great happiness, emotion and great enthusiasm when they said that I doubled up crying and went to hug them it was what I dreamed of felt it was going well and thought I was going to do what I did under end of the day. end, that was it. I felt that this job would change my career, it seems that I am doomed to fulfill my dreams, at least I have to try. I had few references to the movie, only seeing it after they cast me for a role I was auditioning for in a musical. What I saw and searched for was all the material of the musical on the internet, so I dug into the musical, I knew the musical, some of its songs and of course the character, I had to do a crash course with the yellow dress included. I saw the version offf broadway and at first I saw it as very yankee, very distant in the way you face and solve problems, having the script for this version, I saw it closer to our culture, where I could get into all the issues, because there wasn’t much talk about bullying before, suicides and the like.

What musical should no artist give up in their career?

Martu Loyato: The most important musical that needs to be done no matter what, my biggest dream is “Chicago” and I want to do it. I saw it in NYC they start singing “All that jazz” I couldn’t stop singing when I was little I saw this movie I had a passion to face what I do when I grow up I rediscover it because it has a lot layers, seeing new things in the musical, and it’s always been my dream to do that.

What does it mean to be Argentinian in the new millennium?

Martu Loyato: DOWNNow that I live abroad, it’s like the fact that I work in this country, and being Argentinian makes me very proud, This passion that unites us, when you talk about Argentina around the world, it’s like there are always fans of your country. What we experienced with the 2022 World Cup in Qatar was very nice, I’m not just a football fan, but the World Cup evokes a different reaction in people. There was something very strong in the air and it was very special, I feel very strong, I was very strong, the day we won the final, I went to the Obelisk to celebrate, a life that was something very strong.

