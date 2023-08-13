Masterfully! Jude Bellingham, goalscorer on Real Madrid debut

Jude Bellingham advertised as strengthening in the center of the field real Madrid for the next six seasonsThus, as the club stated just over a month ago after reaching an agreement with Borussia Dortmund for 103 million euros.

At the age of 19, he was selected as the best player in the Bundesliga last season, an opportunity that the merengue team could not miss. shell out an amount that would make him the club’s second most expensive acquisitionsecond only to Eden Hazard, who arrived in 2019 for €115m but surpassed Gareth Bale’s €101m purchase in 2013 and Cristiano Ronaldo’s €94m purchase in 2009.

Real Madrid are going through a difficult moment after the departure of Karim Benzema at the end of the recent campaign and the absence of the “nine” in his place, as well as the unexpected news of an anterior cruciate ligament injury by Thibaut Courtois. a knee that will keep him going through most of the season.

With all this, Carlo Ancelotti’s team had to start with the first date of the La Liga tournament against the Athletic Club in San Mames, which some raised doubts.

Los Blancos take three winning points (0-2) thanks to Rodrigo Gois that he managed to score in the 28th minute.

Ancelotti: “Bellingham is outstanding”

But also thanks to an Englishman who just turned 20 who had a dream debut. Jude Bellingham was brilliant in The Cathedral.; Alaba took a corner from the left, which was taken by a newcomer, managed to score an Athletic Club goal in the 36th minute.

Jude, chosen as the best player in the duel, modestly said: “This game was special for me, and the most important thing is to win. I was lucky to score. That’s three points for the season.”

“If you shoot, you have a chance to score. I didn’t hit the ball well, but I was lucky it hit the target and worked,” he added of his first goal in La Liga.

For his part, Ancelotti was pleased with the result and assured that “Bellingham is one of a kind” and went on to praise the midfielder: “He is a player with a lot of character, he adapts very quickly to the team system because he has a very strong character, He seems to have been with us for a long time, he is a very high level player.”.