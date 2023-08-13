Mateu Alemani and Deco bring Barça closer to 100 million in departure income

If last summer was one of the levers, then the present is one of the cuts. He football club barcelonacaused by economic urgency and the need to win the financial fair playcontributed to the departure of some football players in order to generate income and balance the accounts. The original plan of the sports management of Barça was introduce about 100 million euros in the form of transfersand big sales like Ansu Fati, Raphinha or Ferran Torres were expected to reach those numbers.

Finally, things have taken a different course, but the truth is that the club is on its way to fulfilling its will. figure, which, together with clippings applied to all sections and club estates, will help reduce the economic hole 220 million euros what Barça drags into their treasury.

Griezmann calculates in this exercise

To date, FC Barcelona is already accumulating 47.9 million in revenue for transfers. Nico Gonzalez, Antoine Griezmann, francisco Trincao and Frank Kessy They had money left with the appropriate departures, although the first three had already played last season in other teams.

Atlético Madrid and Barça have reached an agreement final translation Antoine Griezmann near 20 million euros, halfway between the option of buying 40 million and the refusal of the rojiblanca board to pay the single euro. With the pact, this was avoided. lawsuitand an agreement was reached in October 2022. Plittle corner hardly contested no party as a starter at the start of the 2022-23 campaign. until an agreement is reached between the subjects. The money came from the sale of the transfer market this summer.



Antoine Griezmann poses wearing an Atlético T-shirt with the Whalefin / REDES logo.



Trincao and Nico without a place at Barça

Something similar happens with Francisco Trincao. He leopard gave the young winger to Sporting Lisbon for three million euros. This figure appears in the 2022 summer transfer window. However, the purchase option meant that, having mathematically avoided relegation, the Portuguese team would pay. Seven million. Conditions have been met, so the money counts the sale is made on this transfer market. Even Barça reserves 50% off future sale in case the player ends up reevaluating.





As for Nico Gonzalez, Xavi considers him too young to play at Barca at the moment, so gain experience at Porto in five seasons. Barça have the right to restore it until June 2025 for 30 million euros. If this option was rejected, only 8.4 million plus this summer 40% hypothetical future sale.



Nico Gonzalez during the match against Barcelona in an image file / NETWORKS



Dembele, Dest and Lenglet, who are missing

There are still three sales to be completed with which FC Barcelona will come close and may even surpass 100 million collected. If everything goes according to plan, Ousmane Dembele heads to Paris Saint-Germain between 25 and 35 million euros, depending on what you manage to scratch leopard club chaired by Al Khelaifi. Finally, there are cases Clement Lenglet and Serginho Dest.

These last two transfers are still up in the air, but it’s no secret that Xavi doesn’t have them. So what leopardregardless of destination, plan to enter 10 to 15 million for each of them. Affordable space, considering not only the interest of various European clubs in acquiring their services, but also the growth in the number of football teams. Saudi Arabia. Until then, until they pack their bags They could even be registered with the League. along with the rest of his companions.